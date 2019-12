ESP has announced the release of the LTD Ben Weinman (The Dillinger Escape Plan) BW-1.

Total Guitar caught up with Ben before the NAMM show to get a preview of the new semi-hollow guitar, which comes loaded with EMG 81/85 pickups, Evertune bridge and quick-access control cavities.

For a full Rig Tour with Ben Weinman, check out Total Guitar issue 250, available now in print and digitally for iOS, Android and Kindle Fire.

Click here to buy a digital copy of Total Guitar