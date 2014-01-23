NAMM 2014: Kemper announces RigManager software

It's just for Windows at present, but a Mac-friendly version of RigManager is on the way later this year

NAMM 2014 PRESS RELEASE: Anaheim/ California, January 23rd, 2014 (ictw) - Kemper Amps, the company behind the multi award winning Kemper Profiler guitar amplifier today announced RigManager.

RigManager allows to preview, tag and manage the thousands of rigs available for the Kemper Profiler. Equipped with extensive sort and search features, RigManger helps to find the right tone in no time and allows the guitarist to concentrate on his performance.

RigManager also seamlessly integrates with RigExchange, a cloud storage system that thousands of Kemper Profiler users utilize to store their personal rigs and share them with the Kemper Profiler user community.

RigManager is free of charge and available during Q1 2014. A Mac version will be released later this year.

To learn more about RigManager, point your browser to: http://kemper-amps.com/rigmanager

RigManager Basics

One single application for windows acts as a content hub for the Kemper Profiler

Rigs from within the Profiler, the local hard drive, USB sticks, backups and RigExchange can be searched, previews and tagged in groups or individually

Only one simple USB connection needed, RigManager talks directly with the Kemper Profiler

Applications

Completely backup the Kemper Profiler

Download and preview rigs from RigExchange. Currently nearly 4000 rigs from users available

Sort rigs on local hard drive in groups and folders

Import rigs from third parties by drag and drop

Preview thousands of rigs by simply moving the cursor on screen, mark rigs as favorite rigs conveniently

Tag rigs individually and in groups. The better the tagging, the easier you find the rigs

Search for specific gain settings ("++++" searches for a gain around 4)

Outlook