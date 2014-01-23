NAMM 2014: Kemper announces RigManager software

NAMM 2014 PRESS RELEASE: Anaheim/ California, January 23rd, 2014 (ictw) - Kemper Amps, the company behind the multi award winning Kemper Profiler guitar amplifier today announced RigManager.
RigManager allows to preview, tag and manage the thousands of rigs available for the Kemper Profiler. Equipped with extensive sort and search features, RigManger helps to find the right tone in no time and allows the guitarist to concentrate on his performance.
RigManager also seamlessly integrates with RigExchange, a cloud storage system that thousands of Kemper Profiler users utilize to store their personal rigs and share them with the Kemper Profiler user community.
RigManager is free of charge and available during Q1 2014. A Mac version will be released later this year.
To learn more about RigManager, point your browser to: http://kemper-amps.com/rigmanager
RigManager Basics
- One single application for windows acts as a content hub for the Kemper Profiler
- Rigs from within the Profiler, the local hard drive, USB sticks, backups and RigExchange can be searched, previews and tagged in groups or individually
- Only one simple USB connection needed, RigManager talks directly with the Kemper Profiler
Applications
- Completely backup the Kemper Profiler
- Download and preview rigs from RigExchange. Currently nearly 4000 rigs from users available
- Sort rigs on local hard drive in groups and folders
- Import rigs from third parties by drag and drop
- Preview thousands of rigs by simply moving the cursor on screen, mark rigs as favorite rigs conveniently
- Tag rigs individually and in groups. The better the tagging, the easier you find the rigs
- Search for specific gain settings ("++++" searches for a gain around 4)
Outlook
- Rate rigs with a simple 5 stars system directly on the Kemper Profiler. RigExchange utilises user ratings to display score of a rig. Only rigs you have previewed can be rated.
- Update your Kemper Profiler using RigManager
- Mac version in 2014