NAMM 2014: Gretsch introduces new and improved 2014 Roots Collection

NAMM 2014: Gretsch is proud to release an all new and improved lineup of banjos, mandolins, resonators and guitars in the 2014 Roots Collection, the eclectic family of instruments that transports players to a bygone era. The most distinctive features of each individual model are listed on the following pages:

G9550 New Yorker Archtop

· Arched solid spruce top with laminated maple sides and arched back

· Vintage-Style “V”-shaped mahogany neck profile

· Rosewood fingerboard

· 25” scale

· Compensated rosewood bridge with trapeze tailpiece

· Sunburst Finish

For more information, visit Gretsch Guitars.