NAMM 2014: Gretsch introduces new and improved 2014 Roots Collection
NAMM 2014: Gretsch is proud to release an all new and improved lineup of banjos, mandolins, resonators and guitars in the 2014 Roots Collection, the eclectic family of instruments that transports players to a bygone era. The most distinctive features of each individual model are listed on the following pages:
G9550 New Yorker Archtop
· Arched solid spruce top with laminated maple sides and arched back
· Vintage-Style “V”-shaped mahogany neck profile
· Rosewood fingerboard
· 25” scale
· Compensated rosewood bridge with trapeze tailpiece
· Sunburst Finish
G9515 Jim Dandy Flat Top
· Agathis top and sides
· “C”-shaped nato neck
· Rosewood fingerboard
· 24” scale
· Rosewood top-load bridge with compensated PPS saddle
· Semi-gloss Coral Sunburst finish
G9231 Bobtail Steel Square-Neck A.E.
· Steel body
· Square-shaped mahogany neck
· Rosewood fingerboard
· 25” scale
· Gretsch Ampli-Sonic Spider resonator cone and bridge
· Fishman Nashville Resophonic pickup
· Semi-gloss clear top coat finish
G9221 Bobtail Steel Round-Neck A.E.
· Steel body
· Medium “V”-shaped mahogany neck
· Rosewood fingerboard
· 25” scale
· Gretsch Ampli-Sonic Spider resonator cone and bridge
· Fishman Nashville Resophonic pickup
· Semi-gloss clear top coat finish
G9212 Honey Dipper Special, Square Neck
· Bell brass body top, back and sides
· Square-shaped mahogany neck
· Rosewood fingerboard
· 25” scale
· Gretsch Ampli-Sonic Biscuit resonator cone and bridge
· Weathered “Delta Blue” body finish
G9202 Honey Dipper Special, Round Neck
· Bell brass body top, back and sides
· Medium “V”-shaped mahogany neck
· Rosewood fingerboard
· 25” scale
· Gretsch Ampli-Sonic Biscuit resonator cone and bridge
· Weathered “Delta Blue” body finish
G9480 "Laydie Belle" Irish Tenor Banjo
· 3-ply solid maple body
· Whyte-Laydie tone ring
· Vintage soft “U”-shaped 3-piece maple/walnut/maple neck
· Rosewood fingerboard with 17 frets
· Vintage-style “No Knot”-type tailpiece
· Maple gloss finish
G9455 "Dixie Special" 5-String Open Back Banjo
· Open-back banjo with maple plywood body
· Rolled brass tone ring and 24 tension brackets
· Vintage soft “U”-shaped 3-piece maple/walnut/maple neck
· Rosewood fingerboard with 18 frets
· Vintage-style “No Knot”-type tailpiece
· Maple matte finish
G9350 Park Avenue F-Mandolin A.E.
· Arched solid spruce top
· Solid maple sides and arched back
· Maple neck with vintage-style “V” profile
· Rosewood fingerboard with B&D snowflake inlays
· Open-back geared tuning machines
· Engraved tailpiece
· Fishman M300 Nashville piezo-ceramic pickup
· Antique semi-gloss Vintage Sunburst finish
G9126-ACE Guitar-Ukulele, Acoustic-Cutaway-Electric with Gig Bag
· Solid quartersawn mahogany top
· Laminated mahogany back and sides
· One-piece mahogany neck
· Rosewood fingerboard with 19 frets
· Bone nut and saddle
· Rosewood bridge
· Grover Sta-Tite tuners
· Fishman Kula pickup/preamp system
· Open pore semi-gloss finish
· Deluxe fitted gig bag
G9120-SK Tenor Koa Ukulele
· Solid koa top, back and sides
· One-piece mahogany neck
· Rosewood fingerboard with 19 frets
· Rosewood bridge
· Bone nut and saddle
· Grover 9NB geared tuning machines
· Open pore semi-gloss finish
· Deluxe fitted gig bag
G9110-SK Concert Koa Ukulele
· Solid koa top, back and sides
· One-piece mahogany neck
· Rosewood fingerboard with 16 frets
· Rosewood bridge
· Bone nut and saddle
· Grover 9NB geared tuning machines
· Open pore semi-gloss finish
· Deluxe fitted gig bag
G9110-L Concert Long-Neck Acoustic/Electric Ukulele with Gig Bag
· Long scale providing two more inches of string length and two more frets clear of the body for more room in upper registers
· Mahogany top, back and sides
· Tenor mahogany neck
· Rosewood fingerboard with 19 frets
· Rosewood bridge
· Bone nut and saddle
· Fishman Kula pickup/preamp system
· Open pore semi-gloss finish
· Fitted gig bag
G9100-L Soprano Long-Neck Ukulele with Gig Bag
· Mahogany top, back and sides
· Tenor mahogany neck
· Rosewood fingerboard with 16 frets
· Rosewood bridge
· Bone nut and saddle
· Open pore semi-gloss finish
· Fitted gig bag