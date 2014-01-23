NAMM 2014: Fender unveils Troy Van Leeuwen Jazzmaster

NAMM 2014: Fender has unveiled the Troy Van Leeuwen Jazzmaster.

The Queens Of The Stone Age man has teamed up with Fender to produce a dark and, frankly, delicious Jazzmaster.

Features include a gloss Oxblood finish, four-ply red tortoishell pickguard, two way toggle switches for the dual tone circuit and a brass-saddle Mustang bridge.

The Troy Van Leeuwen Jazzmaster will have an MSRP of $1689.99.

For more information visit the official Fender website.

Fender press release

Well back into the 1990s and right up to this day, Troy Van Leeuwen has contributed deftly textural guitar work and atmospherics to some of alt-heavy rock's most acclaimed and forward-thinking bands. From the influential '90s alternative of Failure to A Perfect Circle, Queens of the Stone Age, Eagles of Death Metal, Puscifer and others, Van Leeuwen's multi-instrumental expertise has given great color and power to a great deal of very creative rock music.



The Troy Van Leeuwen Jazzmaster® guitar is as distinctive as the sounds he wrings from it. Its gloss Oxblood finish with a four-ply red tortoiseshell pickguard is darkly alluring, with the interestingly contrasting touch of two white "witch hat" control knobs. The dual tone circuits (lead, rhythm) use a two-way toggle switch on the upper horn rather than the customary slider switch, and the brass-saddle Mustang bridge is combined with a Jazzmaster tailpiece.

Other features include a maple neck with "C"-shaped profile and heel-end truss rod adjustment, 7.25"-radius bound rosewood fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets and pearloid block inlays, two American Vintage '65 Jazzmaster single-coil pickups with three-way toggle switching, and vintage-style tuners. Hard-shell case included.

Specs

Model Name: Troy Van Leeuwen Jazzmaster®, Bound Rosewood Fingerboard, Oxblood

Model Number: 0140070793

Series: Artist

MSRP: $1689.99

Color: Oxblood

Body

Body Material: Alder

Body Finish: Gloss Polyester

Body Shape: Jazzmaster®

Neck

Neck Material: Maple

Neck Finish: Gloss Urethane

Neck Shape: "C" Shape

Scale Length: 25.5" (648 mm)

Fingerboard: Bound Rosewood

Fingerboard Radius: 7.25" (184.1 mm)

Number of Frets: 21

Fret Size: Vintage-Style

String Nut: Synthetic Bone

Nut Width: 1.650" (42 mm)

Position Inlays: Pearloid Block

Headstock: Matching Painted Headcap

Electronics

Bridge Pickup: American Vintage '65 Single-Coil Jazzmaster

Neck Pickup: American Vintage '65 Single-Coil Jazzmaster

Controls: Lead Circuit: Volume, Tone. Rhythm Circuit: Volume, Tone

Pickup Switching: 3-Position Toggle: Position 1. Bridge Pickup, Position 2. Bridge and Neck Pickups, Position 3. Neck Pickup; 2-Position Slide: Up: Rhythm Tone Circuit, Down: Lead Tone Circuit

Hardware

Hardware Finish: Nickel/Chrome

Tuning Machines: Vintage-Style

Pickguard: 4-Ply Tortoiseshell

Control Knobs: White "Witch Hat"

Miscellaneous

Strings: Fender® USA 250R NPS, (.010-.046 Gauges)

Unique Features: Troy Van Leeuwen Signature on Back of Headstock, 2-Position Toggle Lead/Rhythm Switch in Upper Position, Metallic Oxblood Paint, Matching Painted Headstock Face, White Plastic Parts, "Witch Hat" Control Knobs, Single "Wing" String Tree, Vintage-Style Strap Buttons