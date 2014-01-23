NAMM 2014: Fender Custom Shop Guitars stand in pictures
NAMM 2014: Fender Custom Shop stand in pictures
NAMM 2014: Fancy a Tele covered in diamonds? An eyeball-busting pink Jackson? Then step right in to our gallery of Fender Custom Shop's stand at NAMM.
Click through for pics of guitars that will blow your mind.
Fender Custom Shop press release
- Fender Double TV Jones Relic Telecaster in Blue Sparkle
- Custom Teambuilt
- Lightweight Okume body, lacquer finish
- TV Jones Classic pickups, Greasebucket tone circuit
Charvel San Dimas 2Hum
Charvel San Dimas 2Hum specs
- Custom painted by Craig Fraser
- Alder body
- Seymour Duncan pickups
- Floyd Rose Original
Fender 1965 NOS Strat
Fender 1965 Stratocaster NOS specs
- Taos Turquoise / gold leaf stripes
- Master Built
- Alder body, poly finish
- Medium jumbo frets
- Handwound fat 50s Strat pickups
Fender Diamond Topped Telecaster
Fender Diamond Topped Telecaster specs
- Swarovski crystal covered
- One-off Master Built
Fender Double Neck Telecaster Amberburst
Fender Double Neck Telecaster Amberburst specs
- Okume Body, Bastogne walnut top
- Masterbuilt
- RSD Tele Bridge / Custom 12-string Tele Bridge
- Handwound Broadcaster Bridge PU / Handwound Twisted Tele neck pickup
- TV Jones pickups on 12-string
- Bigsby B-5
Fender Kingman bolt-on Pinup Girl
Fender Kingman bolt-on Pinup Girl specs
- Engelmann spruce top
- Artwork by Ala Pastrani
- Mahogany back and sides
- Strat-style headstock
Fender Nile Rodgers Tribute Hitmaker Stratocaster [display model only - this one was not for sale to dealers so nobody 'got lucky']
Fender Nile Rodgers Tribute Hitmaker Stratocaster specs
- Olympic White
- Alder body, lacquer finish
- Handwound 1969s Strat pickups
Fender Melanie Steinway FSR Octopus acoustic
Fender Please Stand By Tele
Fender Please Stand By Tele specs
- Telecaster NOS in silver sparkle
- Master Built
- Alder body, TV test patterns over silver sparkle
- 1-piece maple neck
- large c-shape neck
- vintage frets
- TV Jones Pickups
Jackson Limited Edition 30th Anniversary Soloist pink
Jackson Limited Edition 30th Anniversary Soloist pink specs
- Masterbuilt
- Poplar body
- EMG pickups, 3 mini on/off toggles