NAMM 2014: Fargen Amps launches new product line

NAMM 2014: To celebrate Fargen Custom Shop's 15th year in business, the company is debuting three new models at the upcoming Winter NAMM show.

NAMM 2014 PRESS RELEASE

Fargen has announced two new additions to its standard retail line. Its first jazz amp is presented in a lightweight grab and go combo that weighs under 25 pounds, and offers pure tube tone. Fargen has developed its first ever tube/ solid state hybrid design.

Jazz Custom SE

The brand new Fargen Jazz Custom SE combo features a pure high voltage hand-wired tube preamp feeding an ultra-efficient lightweight 50W class D power amp, through two ultra-efficient 8" full range speakers. Now, jazz guitar players, and any player needing great clean headroom tone, can have pure boutique tube amp tones in a super lightweight and compact design. This amp brings fresh new traditional vintage & modern jazz-style tones inspired by the classic 60's blackface all-tube preamp architecture. MSRP $1,599.

New compact 2 x 8" combo amp design

Front panel bright switch

SoZo Bluemold vintage style capacitors

Fargen Custom Shop resistors

1/8″ aluminum chassis

Dimensions: 20”W X 17”H X 10″D

Weight: 22lbs.

Output Power: 50 watts

4 and 8 ohm output taps

Tube Complement (2) 12AX7

Class: D power amp

Front Panel Layout & Equalization: volume, bright switch, treble, mid, bass