NAMM 2014: Fargen Amps launches new product line
NAMM 2014: Fargen Amps launches new product line
NAMM 2014: To celebrate Fargen Custom Shop's 15th year in business, the company is debuting three new models at the upcoming Winter NAMM show.
NAMM 2014 PRESS RELEASE
Fargen has announced two new additions to its standard retail line. Its first jazz amp is presented in a lightweight grab and go combo that weighs under 25 pounds, and offers pure tube tone. Fargen has developed its first ever tube/ solid state hybrid design.
Jazz Custom SE
The brand new Fargen Jazz Custom SE combo features a pure high voltage hand-wired tube preamp feeding an ultra-efficient lightweight 50W class D power amp, through two ultra-efficient 8" full range speakers. Now, jazz guitar players, and any player needing great clean headroom tone, can have pure boutique tube amp tones in a super lightweight and compact design. This amp brings fresh new traditional vintage & modern jazz-style tones inspired by the classic 60's blackface all-tube preamp architecture. MSRP $1,599.
New compact 2 x 8" combo amp design
Front panel bright switch
SoZo Bluemold vintage style capacitors
Fargen Custom Shop resistors
1/8″ aluminum chassis
Dimensions: 20”W X 17”H X 10″D
Weight: 22lbs.
Output Power: 50 watts
4 and 8 ohm output taps
Tube Complement (2) 12AX7
Class: D power amp
Front Panel Layout & Equalization: volume, bright switch, treble, mid, bass
Townhouse 20
The Townhouse 20 is the new "gig ready" edition to the Fargen Amps lineup for Winter 2014. Following on the success of the micro-sized class A Townhouse 5 watt head (released at Summer NAMM 2013), the Townhouse 20 sports a new 2 x 6V6 20-watt power amp in a brand new compact 1 x 12" grab-and-gig compact combo design, while offering hand-built, made in the USA boutique tube amp quality and tone.
The two-way Decade Switch features a 50′s setting with vintage tweed-inspired tones, and a 60′s setting inspired by brownface tones. The Townhouse 20 is like two-amps-in-one, at a reasonable price considering its boutique essence. MSRP $1,599.
20 watt 2 x 6V6 power amp
2 x 12AX7 preamp design
GZ34 rectifier
Controls: Vol Decade Tone Master
16g aluminum chassis
Mercury custom vintage replica transformers
Fargen Custom shop carbon comp resistors
SoZo Vintage signal capacitors
New vintage compact style combo aesthetics
Hand wired vintage layout and construction
High Gain Classic 50
Limited edition in red/white/blue. Ben Fargen has pulled out all the stops and rolled 15 years of high-gain Custom Shop builds into this 15-piece exclusive run of amplifiers. Classic rock through pure molten metal lava only scratches the tonal surface of what this modern masterpiece can achieve. Classic 3 x 12AX7 preamp gain staging, 12AX7 tube buffered FX loop with true bypass switch, foot switchable dual master volume coupled with a 50 watt classic 2 x 6CA4/EL34 power amp makes for the ultimate powerhouse amp head.
The High Gain Classic 50 is available on the Fargen website and at select authorized dealers, in red, white or blue tolex, with Fargen producing five of each color. MSRP $3,499.
12AX7 tube buffered FX loop with true bypass switch,
Foot switchable dual master volume (rhythm/lead)
Custom 50W transformer set
SoZo vintage style mustard capacitors
Fargen Custom Shop resistors
DC Filaments for ultra-quiet operation
1/8″ aluminum chassis for the true vintage British amp sound
Color options:
Vintage elephant red (5)
Vintage bone (5)
Vintage deep blue (5)
Specifications
Dimensions: 25 x 9 x 10"
Weight: 38lbs.
Output Power: 50 watts
Tube Complement: (4) 12AX7, (2) 6CA7/EL34
Will also run KT66,KT77,6550,6L6
Class – Push Pull AB (Vintage Plexi )
Front Panel Layout & Equalization – Volume, Master 1, Master 2, Treble, Bass, Mid, Presence
For more information, visit Fargen Amps.