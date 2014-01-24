NAMM 2014: Blackstar unveils Limited Edition HT Club 40 Vintage Pro amp

The Tolex covering borrows from the posher Artisan range

NAMM 2014: Blackstar Amps has launched a limited edition version of its HT Club 40 combo amp, covered in rather fetching deep red Tolex.

We said the HT Club 40 "sets a benchmark for affordable performance", so this latest incarnation, clad in the more upmarket Artisan combo's clothing is most welcome.

The new amp has a US street price of around $800. Check out the full press release below.

Blackstar Limited Edition HT Club 40 Vintage press release

WINTER NAMM, ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, January 23rd, 2014 - Blackstar Amplification is making available a limited number of pieces of the new HT Club 40 Vintage Pro, a customized version of their top-selling HT Club 40 tube guitar amplifier.

This 40-watt, special edition amp is covered in the same red Artisan Tolex found on Blackstar's upscale Artisan series, married with black grille cloth, for a classic boutique appearance. It offers two channels, featuring Blackstar's award-winning boutique clean tones and modern high gain distortions, all driving a 16 Ohm Celestion Vintage 30 speaker. A specially-voiced reverb is also onboard.

As with the mainline HT Club 40 models, the Limited Edition version is equipped with 2xECC83 and 2xEL34 tubes and features two footswitchable channels; Blackstar's patented Infinite Shape Feature (ISF) for infinite sound possibilities from UK to USA and in-between; master volume; and speaker emulated out.

The Blackstar HT Club 40 Vintage Pro is fitted with a "Limited Edition" badge, and will be available in April 2014 with a U.S. Street price of $799.99.

For more information about Blackstar Amps, please visit www.blackstaramps.com.