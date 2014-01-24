NAMM 2014: Ashdown unveils Rootmaster range and PiBass amps
PiBass-240 Artist Signature Series amp
NAMM 2014: Bass firm Ashdown Engineering has been busy since last year's show. The company has not only announced a new signature model, in the form of Wojtek Pilichowski's PiBass-240, but a whole new range of solid state gear, dubbed the Rootmasters, and new three additions (plus AppTek connectivity) for the Access All Areas amp series.
Check out the gallery to view the official press releases, starting with the PiBass 240 below, and head to the Ashdown Engineering site for more information.
PiBass-240 Artist Signature Series amp
PRESS RELEASE: WINTER NAMM SHOW, ANAHEIM, CA, January 23rd, 2014 - Ashdown Engineering (Booth 6440 / Hall A) announces the PiBass-240.
This new, 240-watt digital bass amp was designed to the exacting specs of bassist Wojtek Pilichowski, an accomplished musician who has played with the likes of Greg Bissonette (David Lee Roth, Joe Satriani), Rick Latham, Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden), Marco Minnemann (H-Blockx), Vinnie Moore, and Chris de Burgh, as well as fronting a super group in his native Poland.
The PiBass-240 is ideal for the serious musician who needs a reliable, versatile, high-quality portable amplifier that can withstand the rigors of the road. Weighing in at just 7.7 pounds, it's small enough to fit in the front pocket of most gig bags and is well-suited for air travel.
Featuring an active/passive input select, a 3-band, semi-parametric equalizer with an EQ in/out switch, master volume, headphone out and a DI output with a ground lift, the PiBass satisfies the fundamental demands of any professional application. When coupled with any small footprint, 8 ohm Ashdown speaker cabinet such as the Mi12 or ABM Mini 210 NEO, players can feel confident that the low end is deftly handled while the subtlety and nuance of the instrument is articulated with clarity and punch--an ideal combination for gigging players looking to lighten the load without compromising their sound.
The Ashdown PiBass will be available in February 2014 with a U.S. Street price of $399.99.
Rootmaster amp range
PRESS RELEASE: WINTER NAMM SHOW, ANAHEIM, CA, January 23rd, 2014 - Ashdown Engineering (Booth 6440 / Hall A) announces the new Rootmaster range of solid state bass heads, speakers and combo amplifiers.
With its affordable price and professional features, the new Rootmaster line of bass amplification is perfectly suited for players of all levels and skills in addition to being a solid solution for most schools, churches, nightclubs and backline companies seeking a reasonably-priced bass rig.
The Rootmaster line consists of two powered amplifier heads, three full range combo amplifiers and five speaker cabinets, all moderately priced and capable of producing sound pressure levels to satisfy almost any live performance situation.
Housed in a sturdy steel chassis, all Rootmaster electronics include classic Ashdown attributes like Variable Overdrive, Variable Compression, an Ashdown Sub-Harmonic generator in addition to a comprehensive 5-Band EQ, variable input gain, master volume, and an external input blend control that allows the user to mix in external audio sources alongside the amplified instrument.
Additionally, the amplifiers all feature front panel push button switches that activate EQ in/out, Drive in/out and a global "Shape" feature that re-voices the amplifier. Rear panel connectivity includes a mini-jack input plus a SpeakOn® combination connector, DI out, FX Loop, footswitch jack that accesses the Sub Harmonic generator and Drive FX. The electronics are kept cool with a silent running fan ensuring optimal performance under any conditions.
The Rootmaster Slim cabinetry utilizes an Acoustic Suspension design that maximizes transducer performance by mitigating unwanted resonance. This delivers tighter, more accurate low frequencies, enabling the Rootmaster system to be highly efficient.
Ashdown is also proud to offer a new 5-year limited warranty on all products.
The Ashdown Rootmaster Series will be available in February 2014. Available models include:
- Rootmaster 420 - 420w Head;US Street $499.00
- Rootmaster 220 - 220w Head; US Street $399.00
- Rootmaster C115 - 420w 1 x 15" Combo; US Street $599.00
- Rootmaster C210T - 420w 2 x 10" Combo; US Street $649.00
- Rootmaster C112 - 220w 1 x 12" Combo; US Street $499.00
- Rootmaster 115 - 250w 1 x 15" 8 ohm speaker w/tweeter; US Street $299.00
- Rootmaster 210T - 250w 2 x 10" 8 ohm speaker w/tweeter; US Street $349.00
- Rootmaster 212T - 300w 2 x 12" 8 ohm speaker w/tweeter; US Street $399.00
- Rootmaster 410T - 450w 4 x 10" 8 ohm speaker w/tweeter; US Street $399.00
- Rootmaster 414T - 450w 4 x 10" 4 ohm speaker w/tweeter; US Street $399.00
AAA amp range
PRESS RELEASE: WINTER NAMM SHOW, ANAHEIM, CA, January 23rd, 2014 - Ashdown Engineering (Booth 6440 / Hall A) has expanded its popular Access All Areas (AAA) range of affordably-priced combo amplifiers with new models that feature increased wattage and the integration of convenient AppTek connectivity.
Perfect for students, schools, private teaching facilities or simply as a dedicated practice amplifier, AAA amps offer eye-catching looks, high-quality sound and solid construction, all at affordable prices.
With the addition of Ashdown's proprietary AppTek software integration circuit, players can expand their palette of available tones and features by accessing any music apps they've downloaded to a tablet or mobile device, all with a simple connection via the included cable.
For example, when using the Agile Partners IOS app containing a model of the Ashdown ABM900, players can utilize all of the ABM 900's pro features like 7-band EQ, variable compression, sub-harmonic generator and the drive circuit, all on the AAA amplifiers.
The Ashdown AAA range consists of seven combos and one stand-alone head, all available in the spring of 2014:
- The Tourbus 10 - 10 Watt combo with 6.5" speaker; US Street $79.99
- The Tourbus 15 - 15 Watt combo with 8" speaker; US Street $99.99
- The After 8 - 30 Watt combo with 8" speaker; US Street $199.99
- The Perfect 10 - 60 Watt combo with 10" speaker; US Street $249.99
- The new Vintage 12 - 75 Watt combo with 12" speaker; US Street $349.99
- The Five 15 - 125 Watt combo with 15" speaker; US Street $399.99
- The new Five 15 Big Boy Head - 180 Watt head w/FX loop and line in; US Street $349.99
- The new Five 15 Big Boy - 220 Watt version of the Five 15; US Street $499.99