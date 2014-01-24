NAMM 2014: Ashdown unveils Rootmaster range and PiBass amps

NAMM 2014: Bass firm Ashdown Engineering has been busy since last year's show. The company has not only announced a new signature model, in the form of Wojtek Pilichowski's PiBass-240, but a whole new range of solid state gear, dubbed the Rootmasters, and new three additions (plus AppTek connectivity) for the Access All Areas amp series.

Check out the gallery to view the official press releases, starting with the PiBass 240 below, and head to the Ashdown Engineering site for more information.

PiBass-240 Artist Signature Series amp

PRESS RELEASE: WINTER NAMM SHOW, ANAHEIM, CA, January 23rd, 2014 - Ashdown Engineering (Booth 6440 / Hall A) announces the PiBass-240.

This new, 240-watt digital bass amp was designed to the exacting specs of bassist Wojtek Pilichowski, an accomplished musician who has played with the likes of Greg Bissonette (David Lee Roth, Joe Satriani), Rick Latham, Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden), Marco Minnemann (H-Blockx), Vinnie Moore, and Chris de Burgh, as well as fronting a super group in his native Poland.

The PiBass-240 is ideal for the serious musician who needs a reliable, versatile, high-quality portable amplifier that can withstand the rigors of the road. Weighing in at just 7.7 pounds, it's small enough to fit in the front pocket of most gig bags and is well-suited for air travel.

Featuring an active/passive input select, a 3-band, semi-parametric equalizer with an EQ in/out switch, master volume, headphone out and a DI output with a ground lift, the PiBass satisfies the fundamental demands of any professional application. When coupled with any small footprint, 8 ohm Ashdown speaker cabinet such as the Mi12 or ABM Mini 210 NEO, players can feel confident that the low end is deftly handled while the subtlety and nuance of the instrument is articulated with clarity and punch--an ideal combination for gigging players looking to lighten the load without compromising their sound.

The Ashdown PiBass will be available in February 2014 with a U.S. Street price of $399.99.