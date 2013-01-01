NAMM 2013: Two-Rock announces three new amplifiers

Two-Rock says:

"In the world of two channel amplifiers, the Sensor brings Two-Rock’s classic cleans, mixes a tighter, more aggressive overdrive channel, and adds a fully buffered tube effects loop… the ultimate package for players who love effects."

Features

"For years Two-Rock has been developing and reinventing the two-channel style of amplifier. The latest incarnation replicates the great clean tones that Two-Rock has become known for, and adds a more modern and aggressive lead channel. This lead channel, which incorporates an adjustable, internal tone stack, is voiced similar to British-style amplifiers. The fully buffered, tube effects loop is a first for Two-Rock, incorporating a Send and Return control with a switch for Series or Parallel loop function. This allows the user more control over the amount of signal moving through the loop and returning back to the amp. A new feature, Expansion, adds an adjustable EQ bypass adding more gain to either channel. This feature bypasses the clean channel tone stack, or isolates the internal tone stack on the lead channel."

Dual channel clean and lead with cascading gain stages and independent masters

NEW Expansion control allows an adjustable EQ bypass to the clean channel or isolates the internal lead tone stack. This Expansion function increases the amount of gain on the front end. This function is foot switchable

Fully buffered tube effects loop with Send and Return controls and a switch for Series or Parallel loop function which allows users the ability to use more modern, time based effects

New medium sized chassis for head and combo. Newly developed Combo dimensions have increased the dynamics for a harmonically rich tone

Specs

Two Channel (Clean and Lead) with cascading gain stages

Independent Clean and Lead channel Contour controls

Expansion control – foot switchable

6V6 power tubes on 22 Watt versions, 6L6 power tubes on all other models, with 5 12AX7 pre amp tubes

Fully buffered tube effects loop with Send and Return controls and a switch for Series or Parallel loop function

Increased Combo and Head dimensions

4, 8, and 16 OHM speaker outputs

22, 35, 50 and 100 watt options

Available in Combo or Head

Standard cabinet is black, blonde or blue

Speaker (on combo versions): 8 OHM Celestion Creamback or 12-65B with Celestion G12-65 upgrade

Combo dimensions: (L)18 5/8” x (D)10 1/2” x (H)20”

Head Dimensions: ( L)18 5/8” x (D)10” x (H)10 3/8”

