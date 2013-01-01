NAMM 2013: Two-Rock announces three new amplifiers
Two-Rock announces three new amplifiers for NAMM 2013
Two-Rock is set to release three new guitar amplifiers at the 2013 Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, California. The boutique amp brand beloved of John Mayer, Matt Schofield and Eric Gales among other notables, has been gaining popularity worldwide thanks to their more affordable models launched in recent years.
Click onwards for images of the new amps and the official skinny from the Two-Rock press release.
Our thanks to Coda Music of Stevenage and Luton for tipping us off on the news. Check out Coda’s current Two-Rock stock.
Two-Rock Studio Pro Plus
Two-Rock says:
"Take a Studio Pro, add tremolo and an adjustable foot switched Expansion control and you have the Studio Pro Plus. This new Expansion feature, adds an adjustable EQ bypass adding more gain to the clean channel. This amp now comes complete with our footswitchable tube tremolo. Take these new features and add them to our new medium sized chassis, available in head and combo formats, and you have a great addition to the Studio Pro line of amplifiers."
Features
- Single channel Studio Pro cleans
- NEW Expansion control allows an adjustable EQ bypass to the clean channel. This Expansion function increases the amount of gain on the front end. This function is foot switchable
- Two-Rock’s Tube Tremolo feature with foot switch control
- New medium sized chassis for head and combo
Specs
- Single channel Studio Pro platform and controls
- Analog Spring Reverb with large reverb tank
- Expansion control – foot switchable
- Tube Tremolo feature – foot switchable
- 6V6 power tubes on 22 Watt versions, 6L6 power tubes on all other models, with 4 12AX7 pre amp tubes and 1 12AT7 reverb drive tube
- Pickup Loading feature
- Increased Combo and Head dimensions
- 4, 8, and 16 OHM speaker outputs
- 22, 35, 50 and 100 watt options
- Available in Combo or Head
- Standard cabinet is black, blonde, or blue
- Speaker (on combo versions): 8 OHM Celestion Creamback or 12-65B with Celestion G12-65 upgrade
- Combo dimensions: (L)18 5/8” x (D)10 1/2” x (H)20”
- Head Dimensions: ( L)18 5/8” x (D)10” x (H)10 3/8”
Pricing
- Studio Pro Plus 22W Head – MAP/MSRP: $2,295
- Studio Pro Plus 22W Combo – MAP/MSRP: $2,595
- Studio Pro Plus 35W Head – MAP/MSRP: $2,695
- Studio Pro Plus 35W Combo – MAP/MSRP: $2,995
- Studio Pro Plus 50W Head – MAP/MSRP: $3,095
- Studio Pro Plus 50W Combo – MAP/MSRP: $3,395
Two-Rock Sensor
Two-Rock says:
"In the world of two channel amplifiers, the Sensor brings Two-Rock’s classic cleans, mixes a tighter, more aggressive overdrive channel, and adds a fully buffered tube effects loop… the ultimate package for players who love effects."
Features
"For years Two-Rock has been developing and reinventing the two-channel style of amplifier. The latest incarnation replicates the great clean tones that Two-Rock has become known for, and adds a more modern and aggressive lead channel. This lead channel, which incorporates an adjustable, internal tone stack, is voiced similar to British-style amplifiers. The fully buffered, tube effects loop is a first for Two-Rock, incorporating a Send and Return control with a switch for Series or Parallel loop function. This allows the user more control over the amount of signal moving through the loop and returning back to the amp. A new feature, Expansion, adds an adjustable EQ bypass adding more gain to either channel. This feature bypasses the clean channel tone stack, or isolates the internal tone stack on the lead channel."
- Dual channel clean and lead with cascading gain stages and independent masters
- NEW Expansion control allows an adjustable EQ bypass to the clean channel or isolates the internal lead tone stack. This Expansion function increases the amount of gain on the front end. This function is foot switchable
- Fully buffered tube effects loop with Send and Return controls and a switch for Series or Parallel loop function which allows users the ability to use more modern, time based effects
- New medium sized chassis for head and combo. Newly developed Combo dimensions have increased the dynamics for a harmonically rich tone
Specs
Two Channel (Clean and Lead) with cascading gain stages
Independent Clean and Lead channel Contour controls
Expansion control – foot switchable
6V6 power tubes on 22 Watt versions, 6L6 power tubes on all other models, with 5 12AX7 pre amp tubes
Fully buffered tube effects loop with Send and Return controls and a switch for Series or Parallel loop function
Increased Combo and Head dimensions
4, 8, and 16 OHM speaker outputs
22, 35, 50 and 100 watt options
Available in Combo or Head
Standard cabinet is black, blonde or blue
Speaker (on combo versions): 8 OHM Celestion Creamback or 12-65B with Celestion G12-65 upgrade
Combo dimensions: (L)18 5/8” x (D)10 1/2” x (H)20”
Head Dimensions: ( L)18 5/8” x (D)10” x (H)10 3/8”
Pricing
- Sensor 22W Head – MAP/MSRP: $2,195
- Sensor 22W Combo – MAP/MSRP: $2,495
- Sensor 35W Head – MAP/MSRP: $2,595
- Sensor 35W Combo – MAP/MSRP: $2,895
- Sensor 50W Head – MAP/MSRP: $2,995
- Sensor 50W Combo – MAP/MSRP: $3,295
- Sensor 100W Head – MAP/MSRP: $3,395
Two-Rock Bi-Onyx
Two-Rock says:
"Optimal versatility: Independent EQ’s and Two-Rock design engineering give you new flexibility and freedom to achieve precisely the tone you want in any performance environment and for any style of music."
Features
"A Two-Rock amp named the Onyx was the brand’s first to offer completely independent clean and lead controls on the front panel. Over time the Onyx built a strong word of mouth and became well known for its superior versatility.
"The Bi-Onyx modifies the original Onyx circuit and is built with the same concepts in mind. It reflects everything we learned in the design and build of the Onyx, and everything we heard from players who were demanding a simpler layout to give them more tonal control."
- Dual channels have independent clean and lead sections including EQ, Gain, Master, Reverb, Contour - and our newest feature, the Volume Boost
- The Volume Boost increases the volume without affecting the gain section; that is, without distorting or adding gain
- The foot switch controls the channel selection and allows you to add the volume boost to each channel.
- The front panel and foot switch LED’s match, to let you know which channel you’re on and whether the boost function is activated
- The new output transformer was developed and engineered to deliver a tighter low end and a broader range of highs and mids
- The new speaker output feature allows you to have multiple cabs in use at the same time
- We decided to install EL34’s as the stock tube in this amp, but if you prefer 6L6’s… flip the toggle in the back, install your tubes, re-bias … and you’re good to go
Specs
- Two Channel (Clean and Lead) with an independent set of controls for both channels
- Stock EL34 or optional 6L6 via rear panel switch (re-bias needed on tube changes)
- Precision power supply
- Newly designed output transformer for tighter low end and a broader range of highs and mids
- Passive loop insertion point between preamp and power stage
- 4, 8, and 16 OHM speaker outputs with parallel output option on 4 and 8 OHM outputs
- 50 and 100 watt options
- Volume boost on clean and lead – foot switchable with LED indicators on amp and pedal
- Analog spring reverb
- Dimensions: 20.5" L x 10" D x 12" H / Weight: 42 lbs for 50 watt and 49 lbs for 100 watt
- Standard cabinet is black, blonde or blue
Pricing
- Bi-Onyx 50W head – MAP/MSRP: $3,295
- Bi-Onyx 100W head – MAP/MSRP: $3,595