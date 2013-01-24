NAMM 2013: TC Electronic releases TonePrint Editor

The free Editor gives you the chance to endlessly tinker with your tone

NAMM 2013: TC Electronic has released a TonePrint Editor, which gives owners of the company's range of TonePrint pedals the chance to customise their effects.

The Editor, which is compatible with both PC and Mac and will be available for free, gives guitarists access to a pretty phenomenal tonal palette.

For more information, visit the official TC Electronic website.

TC Electronic press release

So, you know TC. You know we do top notch guitar FX. Maybe you even have one of our TonePrint pedals, for which artists did their signature takes on our effects. Have you even considered that you could be one of them? Tweaking and customizing your sound until it is just right, fits your needs and creativity?

Maybe a tribute to a classic effect unit you own but can't take out on the road or just a customized version of a classic tone you just dig? The TonePrint editor allows you to do just that: infuse your taste, vision and creativity on our effects. From the ground up, no holds barred. You might actually plant the seeds of a future classic sound!

-Create your custom TonePrint pedal

-A free and fun way to tinker with tone

-Endless variations of totally unique sounds

Custom From The Ground Up

The TonePrint Editor allows guitarists to design their pedal from the ground up, no limitations. So unlike solutions where you get to tweak a couple of parameters or all-in-one solutions, the editor allows you to custom build your take on our TonePrint effects: delay, reverb, chorus, flange and vibrato and fundamentally change the character of the effect, or and the range of the knobs - exactly how you want or need things to sound.

Fiddling Is Fun!

You can't beat tweaking tone for a good time. The possibilities, the creativity, adjusting sounds to suit your gear and needs or getting the tone of guitarists that inspire you, it just does not get old. And, since the best thing in life are free, the TonePrint Editor is available to you free of charge.

There's No Place Like Tone

The TonePrint Editor allows you to make as many variations of an effect as you can imagine. Have a cool vintage effect unit that sound killer, but is too cumbersome to take out gigging? Use the TonePrint Editor to capture the sound in a sturdy TonePrint pedal! Wanna make a unique sound or tweak existing tones to perfection? Go ahead! It's easy, it's fun and it sounds absolutely killer!

What is TonePrint?

TonePrint simply means signature effects. Custom built versions of classic TC effects, available for our TonePrint pedals, BG250 and BH250. We're not talking simple presets, we're way past that! This is custom tuned sounds built by the best of the best in music from the ground up, with every parameter, knob range and effect value up in the air!

We've asked the very best guitarists and bass players to give us their take on TC effects as they use them live and in the studio and they have dialed in a sound that truly represents them via our deep editor. What you end up with is a signature TC effect that simply dripping with the DNA of rock!