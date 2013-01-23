NAMM 2013: Takamine announces Toby Keith signature

NAMM 2013: Takamine has announced the EF250TK Toby Keith signature electro-acoustic.
The country star's signature features his silhouette on the headstock, as well as a number of other high-end features. The full spec is as follows:
Body Style: Jumbo cutaway
Top: Solid Spruce
Bracing: Scalloped "X"
Back and Sides: Flame maple
Body Finish: Gloss sunburst
Scale Length: 644mm
Neck: Mahogany
Neck Finish: Gloss sunburst
Fingerboard: Ebony
Fingerboard Radius: 12"
Number of Frets: 20
Position Inlays: Abalone and mother of pearl
Nut (Material/Width): Bone/42.5mm
Bridge: Rosewood
Saddle: Split bone
Bridge Pins: Pinless
Hardware: Gold
Special Electronics: CT4B II preamp
Machine Heads: Gold
Strings: D'Addario EXP (.012-.053)
Takamine press release
Designed in cooperation with the top-selling country superstar and crafted to his exacting specs.
Based on his longtime workhorse acoustic, the Takamine TF250SMCSB, it features a full-sounding jumbo body with a convenient cutaway, solid spruce top with scalloped "X" bracing, and beautiful flame maple back and sides.
In Keith's own personal touch, the EF250TK also features his signature on the heel cap and his silhouette image on a special headstock medallion.
Other premium features include a mahogany neck, 20-fret rosewood fingerboard with abalone/mother of pearl inlays and bone nut, gold tuners and hardware, and elegant gloss sunburst neck and body finish. The rosewood bridge has a split bone saddle for accurate intonation, and its pinless design makes string changes a breeze. For peerless amplified performance, the EF250TK is equipped with Takamine's Palathetic® under-saddle pickup and the highly acclaimed CT4B II preamp system with three-band EQ, volume control and built-in tuner. Deluxe hard-shell case included.