NAMM 2013: Takamine announces Toby Keith signature

Country star's new electro-acoustic features his own silhouette on the headstock

NAMM 2013: Takamine has announced the EF250TK Toby Keith signature electro-acoustic.

The country star's signature features his silhouette on the headstock, as well as a number of other high-end features. The full spec is as follows:

Body Style: Jumbo cutaway

Top: Solid Spruce

Bracing: Scalloped "X"

Back and Sides: Flame maple

Body Finish: Gloss sunburst

Scale Length: 644mm

Neck: Mahogany

Neck Finish: Gloss sunburst

Fingerboard: Ebony

Fingerboard Radius: 12"

Number of Frets: 20

Position Inlays: Abalone and mother of pearl

Nut (Material/Width): Bone/42.5mm

Bridge: Rosewood

Saddle: Split bone

Bridge Pins: Pinless

Hardware: Gold

Special Electronics: CT4B II preamp

Machine Heads: Gold

Strings: D'Addario EXP (.012-.053)

For more information, visit the official Takamine website.

Takamine press release

Designed in cooperation with the top-selling country superstar and crafted to his exacting specs.

Based on his longtime workhorse acoustic, the Takamine TF250SMCSB, it features a full-sounding jumbo body with a convenient cutaway, solid spruce top with scalloped "X" bracing, and beautiful flame maple back and sides.

In Keith's own personal touch, the EF250TK also features his signature on the heel cap and his silhouette image on a special headstock medallion.

Other premium features include a mahogany neck, 20-fret rosewood fingerboard with abalone/mother of pearl inlays and bone nut, gold tuners and hardware, and elegant gloss sunburst neck and body finish. The rosewood bridge has a split bone saddle for accurate intonation, and its pinless design makes string changes a breeze. For peerless amplified performance, the EF250TK is equipped with Takamine's Palathetic® under-saddle pickup and the highly acclaimed CT4B II preamp system with three-band EQ, volume control and built-in tuner. Deluxe hard-shell case included.