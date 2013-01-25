NAMM 2013: Planet Waves expands American Stage Cable range

Planet Waves' American Stage range is aimed at the gigging musician and designed to be extremely durable - hence the prices!

NAMM 2013 PRESS RELEASE: ANAHEIM, Calif. - January 24, 2013 - NAMM Booth #4834 - D'Addario, the world's largest manufacturer of guitar strings and other musical instrument accessories, announces the expansion of its successful Planet Waves™ American Stage line of cables to include Right Angle Instrument cables and XLR Microphone cables.

The unique engineering and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques combine to create cables that exceed the most demanding expectations, allowing the brilliance of the musician's instrument and/or voice to shine through. Planet Waves continues to be committed to offering the best sounding, most reliable cables available.

Planet Waves American Stage Right Angle Instrument Cables reproduce the natural tones of your instrument with zero interference. The cables are designed and manufactured in the USA with plugs featuring Planet Waves' patented Geo-Tip made by Neutrik. Available at 10' and 20' lengths, the Right Angle Instrument cables will retail from $44.99 - $69.99 and will be shipping January 1, 2013.

"The American Stage Cables make a solid connection into your instrument, pedal or amp jack, thanks to the patented Geo-Tip. When you hear the "click," it makes you feel secure that a connection has been made. Then, when you play through it and hear the superior sound, it's just a win-win," says Rob Cunningham, Planet Waves Product Manager.

Also available are American Stage XLR Microphone Cables which Planet Waves also manufactures in America with premium, audiophile cable. These cables feature exclusive high quality connectors built by Neutrik and utilize aerospace crimp connector technology. Available at 10' and 25' lengths, the XLR Microphone cables will retail for $59.99 and $89.99 respectively and are shipping now.

"We built this cable for the gigging musician. It's designed for maximum durability night after night, performance after performance, while providing transparent, natural, and true-to-life sound," comments Cunningham.

Planet Waves' American Stage Cables are another example of D'Addario's dedication to inspiring all musicians to reach for higher levels of performance and creativity.

For more information on Planet Waves products, please visit www.planetwaves.com.