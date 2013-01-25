NAMM 2013: Peavey introduces Vypyr VIP series

NAMM 2013: Peavey has rolled out the Vypyr Variable Instrument Performance series of amplifiers.

The Vypyr VIP range's key feature is its ability to handle electric, acoustic or bass guitar inputs, with models available for each.

Peavey press release

Music and audio innovator Peavey Electronics introduces a new generation of modeling amplifiers today with the Vypyr VIP series, the world's first Variable Instrument Performance amplifiers. After the award-winning original Peavey Vypyr series set the new standard for modeling guitar amplifiers, the Vypyr VIP series introduces an entirely new level of technological sophistication and tonal versatility.

With the Vypyr VIP series, Peavey introduces the world's first amp that contains Bass guitar, Acoustic guitar and Electric guitar amplifier models. With Peavey's Variable Instrument Input, a single amp can provide amplification for a variety of instrument types.

Not only does the amplifier morph from a bass amp, to an acoustic amp, to an electric amp, it also allows the electric guitar player access to instrument models as well -- another Peavey first! The Vypyr VIP's astonishingly realistic instrument simulations allow users to manipulate the sound of their electric guitar to mimic an acoustic guitar, a bass, a 12-string guitar, and more.

Peavey uses a combination of powerful 32-bit, floating-point SHARC processors and patented TransTube analog circuitry to create the best sounding modeling amplifiers available. Thanks to the Vypyr VIP's new acoustically ported semi-closed back enclosures, each model sounds both full and "present". Guitarists have access to over 50 amp, instrument and stompbox models as well as rack style effects, enabling endless options for creativity and a whole new range of tonal possibilities.

While the Vypyr VIP series is packed with an array of features, Peavey's WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) interface enables users to easily view all of the parameters at a glance, without the need scroll through menus or to plug into a computer or external device.

Vypyr's new USB bi-directional data and audio port provides an easy way for users to connect to a computer and record, access the Vypyr Edit software and store presets, get lessons, and practice to backing tracks. The Vypyr series also includes a MIDI port for use with Sanpera foot controllers and firmware updates.

The Vypyr VIP series consists of three combos: the 20-Watt VIP 1, the 40-Watt VIP 2, and the 100-Watt VIP 3. With Peavey's PowerSponge variable power, players can adjust the power output to suit any playing situation. Other staples like a built-in chromatic tuner, on-board looper with Sanpera pedal control, studio quality headphone out, and much more round out its extensive array of features.

Vypyr VIP 1

• 20 watts RMS

• Acoustic guitar simulation

• Bass guitar simulation

• Acoustically ported semi-closed back

• Patented TransTube technology

• 22 amp accessible effects

• 36 on board amp models

• 6 bass amp models

• 6 acoustic amp models

• Enhanced chromatic tuner

• On-board looper - activated with optional Sanpera I or II

• WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) LED indicator controls

• Amp accessible real time dual parameter controls

• Amp accessible global reverb and delay

• Bi-directional USB - Data - Midi - Audio record out • Direct to looper record aux/MP3/CD input

• Studio quality headphone out

• Up to 4 effects simultaneously

Vypyr VIP 2

• 40 watts RMS

• One 12" custom voiced heavy duty Blue Marvel speaker

• Patented TransTube technology

• Acoustically ported semi-closed back

• Instrument models including Acoustic guitar simulators, 12 String guitar model, 7 String model, Baritone Model, Resonator model, Bass guitar models, and more.

• Enhanced chromatic tuner

• 12 amp accessible stompbox models plus delay reverb and wah (with optional Sanpera)

• 36 on board amp models

• 6 bass amp models

• 6 acoustic amp models

• 25 total on-board amp accessible effects

• On-board looper (with optional Sanpera I or II)

• WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) LED indicator controls

• Amp accessible real time dual parameter controls

• Amp accessible global reverb and delay

• Tap Tempo

• Bi-directional USB - Data - Midi - Audio record out

• Studio quality headphone out

• Direct to looper record aux/MP3/CD input

• Up to 5 effects simultaneously (with optional Sanpera I or II)

Vypyr VIP 3

• 100 watts RMS

• One 12" custom voiced heavy duty Blue Marvel speaker • Patented TransTube technology

• PowerSponge 100 Watt to 1 Watt variable power control

• 112 acoustically ported semi-closed back

• Over 400 amp accessible presets

• LCD Display for quick preset, model and effect selection

• Instrument models including Acoustic guitar simulators, 12 String guitar model, Mandolin model, 7 String model, Baritone Model, Resonator model, Bass guitar models, and more.

• Enhanced chromatic tuner

• 12 amp accessible stompbox models plus delay reverb and wah (with optional Sanpera)

• 36 on board amp models

• 6 bass amp models

• 6 acoustic amp models

• 25 total on-board amp accessible effects

• WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) LED indicator controls

• On-board looper (with optional Sanpera I or II)

• Amp accessible real time dual parameter controls

• Amp accessible global reverb and delay

• Tap Tempo

• Bi-directional USB - Data - Midi - Audio record out

• Studio quality headphone out

• Direct to looper record aux/MP3/CD input

• Up to 5 effects simultaneously (with optional Sanpera I or II)

Industry firsts:

• Variable instrument input (Acoustic, electric, or bass guitar)

• Instrument models

• Acoustic amp models

• Bass amp models