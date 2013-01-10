NAMM 2013: Orange launches new Custom Shop 50

Image 1 of 2 Another brand new Orange amp is on the way... Orange launches Custom Shop 50

Image 2 of 2 What a looker Orange launches Custom Shop 50



NAMM 2013: Orange has revealed another addition to its line up for NAMM 2013, the Custom Shop 50.

Like its predecessor the Retro 50, the new Custom Shop 50 will be hand built in the Orange custom shop, and will likely have a correspondingly 'custom' price tag. Alongside the recently announced twin-channel OR100, the Custom Shop 50 will no doubt draw plenty of attention over at Anaheim.

See what Orange have to say about the new addition below, or visit the official Orange website for more information.

Orange press release

Orange Amplification Launches NEW Custom Shop 50

Orange Amplification's Custom Shop Series represents over forty years of master craftsmanship, creating and building the very best Orange amps in limited quantities that have become much sought after and critically acclaimed.

The launch at winter NAMM 2013 of the Custom Shop 50 is the culmination of their years of experience and expertise. The new amp offers the finest in hand-wired, point-to-point workmanship and the definitive British Rock amp. It has a vintage flavour much in the same way as its predecessor the Retro 50 of which the circuit is based upon. Each of these amplifiers is an individual masterpiece, built to perfection using only the highest-grade materials and components. Beautifully crafted in the Orange custom shop, this amazing amp is full of wonderful, powerful sounds, all with that hallmark Orange tone.

The amp can switch between 50 watts class A/B and 30 watts class A. The 30-Watt Class A mode has all the jangle, chime, and clarity you could ever want in an amp. Flipping the switch to the 50-watt Class A/B mode unleashes one of the most inspiring British Rock experiences you'll ever encounter. The gain, bass, treble and master controls give you absolute control and the HF Drive as seen previously on the OR series adds an extra dimension. There is also an optional foot-switchable EQ Lift.

Specifications:

50W Class A/B, 30W Class A

Channels - 1

Valves - 2 x ECC83 / 12AX7, 2 x EL34

Speaker Output Options - 1 x 16 Ohm 2 x 16 Ohm or 1 x 8 Ohm

Size - 27 x 55 x 24cm (10.63 x 21.65 x 9.45in)

Weight - 18.55kg (40.9lb)

The Orange Custom Shop 50 delivers classic Orange British tone to give you a singular and distinct amplifier that is quite simply a work of art.

To take a look at the new Custom Shop 50 and the complete range of other Orange Amps and products go to Orange Music Booth 4890 Hall C.