NAMM 2013: Hofner unveils Gold Label line

NAMM 2013: Hofner has announced a new extremely limited edition range of guitars and basses in the shape of the Gold Label line.

Featuring one-off and limited run instruments hand built in Germany, the Gold Label range features familiar shapes in new configurations, alongside some truly eye-catching new guitars.

For more information, visit the official Hofner website, or read on for details...

Hofner press release

Hofner Gold label Guitars are single instruments or very small runs of high quality instruments handmade in Germany by our master luthiers.

They feature individual finishes and attractive high quality hardware, and all are made from selected tone-woods from our own air dried stock. Our guitars and basses are built upon a heritage of design and craftsmanship that reaches back more than 80 years. Most of our Gold Label guitars are direct descendants of the original models that were so brilliantly conceived by Walter Höfner in the 1950s.

His understanding of scale and symmetry that produced some of the most outstandingly well-proportioned guitars ever made continues with us today at Höfner. In order to clearly identify these special guitars and basses they will in future be seen as the Gold Label line, giving users a more concise and clearer view of what is available or can be ordered from the Höfner workshops.

Gold Label instruments are supplied with a special Gold Label body label, certificate, Höfner owner's booklet, Höfner strap and Höfner Collectors Cards. They can easily be identified by the new Gold Label swing tags attached to the headstock. They will be available to order through the Höfner dealer network and can be viewed and tried at selected Höfner dealers.

Featuring exciting new colours and finishes together with specially chosen components Gold Label guitars and basses offer serious players and collectors, seeking something individual and different, the opportunity to order a quality instrument from a world renowned company with over 125 years of experience building stringed instruments.

The Gold Label line can now be seen on the Höfner website. Some are in stock to order for immediate delivery.