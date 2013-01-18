NAMM 2013: Aria announces Cliff Burton bass

NAMM 2013: Aria has announced that its Cliff Burton signature bass will be launched at this year's NAMM.
The SB-Black'N Gold, a tribute to the Metallica bassist who was killed in a tour bus accident in 1986, features an alder body and black finish.
SB-Black'N Gold full specs:
Body:Alder, Original SB Shape, Super Balanced Body
Neck:7 Ply Maple/Walnut, Neck-thru Body, Heel-Less Cutaway
Fingerboard:Rosewood, Cat Eye, Mother of Pearl Inlays
Number of Frets:24
Scale Length:864mm (34 inches)
Pickups:Aria MB-V Passive Pickup
Controls:Volume x 1, Tone x 1, 1-Dual Sound Mini-Toggle Switch
Machine Heads:Handmade Solid Brass Tuner Buttons, 24 K Gold Plated
Tailpiece:Solid Brass With 24K Gold Plated Saddles and Black Plated Body
Hardware:Gold
Finishes:Black (BK)
Case:Deluxe Ostrich Hardshell Case With Gold Hardware
For more information, visit the official Aria website.