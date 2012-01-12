NAMM 2012: Vigier Guitars announces Excalibur Special 7 and Surfreter imetal fingerboard models

Vigier has announced a pair of innovative new instruments ahead of Winter NAMM 2012. The Excalibur Special 7 is billed as "the ultimate" high-end seven-string electric, while the company's latest Surfreter fretless guitar features a specially designed alloy 'imetal' fingerboard.

Here's the official release information for the new Excalibur Surfreter:

"The second generation of Surfreter is here! Vigier, pioneers of carbon fibre technology, have once again refined their tightly honed luthier skills.

"This time, the French masters are improving the already legendary Excalibur Surfreter by upgrading the fretboard material to a specially designed alloy called 'imetal.' This new chrome coloured metal is harder than the previous Delta Metal, giving the guitar even more sustain. It is also more resistant to wear, does not tarnish and will shine forever."

Excalibur Special 7

"Taking a leap into 7-string mythology, Vigier, pioneers of carbon fibre technology, present the Excalibur Special 7. Nothing but the finest French woods are used in the alder body/maple top construction and to add to the sonic sorcery, it is complete with the killswitch found on the Excalibur Bfoot and Kaos guitars.

"This monster of a guitar also features everything you have come to expect from Vigier; carbon reinforced 10/90 neck, tremolo pivoting on needle bearings, stainless steel frets, hardened removable zero fret, removable Teflon nut, oversized locking tuners, Flexretainer string tree, brass locking end-pins, naturally dried woods for three years, varnish dried for three weeks… the ultimate 7."

