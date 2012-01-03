NAMM 2012: Titanic Guitars set for launch

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: 100 years af ter the launch of the Titanic, a Belfast company has designed a range of limited edition guitars to celebrate this milestone. Welcome to the launch of Titanic Guitars (1912-2012).

Steeped in history, Belfast represents the home of the Titanic and city where some of the best shipbuilders and craftsmen spent hours of blood, sweat and tears to create a true masterpiece.

Now, a small group of luthiers in Ireland have used the same tradition and skills to develop a unique line of guitars that proudly pay homage to the Titanic. Using some of the best woods in the industry, combined with excellent tonal qualities, these new masterpieces are truly a collector's item.

Music played such an extremely important part of the life of the ship, even up to its final moments. As a celebration of the centenary of the Titanic, a select team of Irish luthiers have got together to design, develop and commission the manufacture of eight special limited edition models.

These eight custom models (four acoustic and four electric), are limited to 100 pieces each. Every guitar features select solid wood, a custom made hard-shell case, a limited edition engraved G7th capo, custom leather strap, D'Addario strings, plus a numbered certificate of authenticity.

The acoustic models are fitted with the Fishman Matrix VT system. Each model is named after a little Titanic history, including the Belfast Goliath, Jack of Hearts, New York Dreadnought, to name a few.

Excellence in craftsmanship and design is something we're proud of in Ireland. Titanic Guitars represent just that. The very best in guitar design, has been combined with our skills in manufacturing abroad, to bring affordable, yet excellent Titanic collectables, as well as excellent guitars, meant to be inspirational and bring years of enjoyment. Prices start from $800 to $2150.

