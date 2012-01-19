NAMM 2012: PRS Custom 24 gets new, contoured pickup bobbins

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Paul Reed Smith Guitars' Custom 24 model was updated in 2011 with new pickups and a redesigned 5-way blade switch, giving the flagship model a new voice and even more versatility.

For 2012, its revered uncovered 59/09 pickups are being updated with new, contoured bobbins that arc with the strings for a more spread out, open tone. First seen on PRS Collection instruments, these bobbins are a continuation of Paul Reed Smith's quest to continually tweak and refine the company's instruments in subtle ways with the goal of culminating in a more musical instrument always in mind.

"Originally, humbucking pickups were covered to combat electrostatic and electromagnetic hum. As the years passed and the covers came off, there was a gap between the pickup and the pickup ring. These new bobbins not only provide extended low and high end, they look like they were meant to be uncovered and in a ring," said Paul Reed Smith.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit PRS Guitars.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter