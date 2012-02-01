NAMM 2012: Gibson Guitar highlights in pictures

NAMM 2012: Gibson Guitar is definitely one of the biggest - and arguably one of the most eccentric - guitar manufacturers on the planet, but despite the company's amazing heritage, it's fair to say that the Nashville-based brand had a challenging 2011.

Happily, 2012 looks brighter as Winter NAMM in Anaheim saw the launch of a raft of new models. What follows is a selection of some of our favourites.

First up, the Gibson Custom Shop Paul Kossoff 1959 Les Paul Prototype. Free guitarist Paul Kossoff was synonymous with his '59 Burst and the Gibson Custom Shop has recreated every detail and battle scar of his main squeeze for a run of just 100 aged replicas alongside 250 VOS models.

Visit the Gibson Custom Shop for more, including a video of modern day blues-rock star Joe Bonamassa introducing the Kossoff guitar.