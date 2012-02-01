NAMM 2012: Gibson Guitar highlights in pictures
Gibson Custom Shop Paul Kossoff 1959 Les Paul Prototype
NAMM 2012: Gibson Guitar is definitely one of the biggest - and arguably one of the most eccentric - guitar manufacturers on the planet, but despite the company's amazing heritage, it's fair to say that the Nashville-based brand had a challenging 2011.
Happily, 2012 looks brighter as Winter NAMM in Anaheim saw the launch of a raft of new models. What follows is a selection of some of our favourites.
First up, the Gibson Custom Shop Paul Kossoff 1959 Les Paul Prototype. Free guitarist Paul Kossoff was synonymous with his '59 Burst and the Gibson Custom Shop has recreated every detail and battle scar of his main squeeze for a run of just 100 aged replicas alongside 250 VOS models.
Visit the Gibson Custom Shop for more, including a video of modern day blues-rock star Joe Bonamassa introducing the Kossoff guitar.
Gibson SG Diablo Tremolo
Suitably attired in ebony, Gibson describes the SG Diablo Tremolo as "faster, further and more furious in every way." Read more about the SG Diablo Tremolo here.
Fans should also check out the Gibson Shred Les Paul Studio.
Gibson Moderne
Although it was designed alongside the Flying V and Explorer in 1957, Gibson's Moderne was the unlucky poor relation of the trio, never enjoying mainstream success and only being put into production in 1982.
The Moderne's 30th birthday of sorts is celebrated with a new production model from Gibson USA, featuring a mahogany body and neck, '57 Classic pickups and a granadillo fingerboard. Yep, that's a new one on us, too.
Gibson Les Paul Junior Special with B-Bender
Here's one that made us rub our eyes and take a second look. No, we weren't hallucinating due to a particularly heavy dose of show fatigue, Gibson really has launched a Les Paul aimed squarely at country twangers, y'all.
It's a Les Paul, but with an ash body and that modified B-Bender onboard, it sure owes a lot to Nashville and Fullerton.
Gibson Custom Shop Kirk Hammett Flying V Aged
Despite having three new ESP signature models launched at the show, Metallica's Kirk Hammett was also represented in the Gibson booth by a limited edition, aged recreation of the black 1979 Flying V that featured on numerous Metallica recordings in the 1980s.
Expect UK street prices just under £4000 for the aged model.
Gibson SG 61 Satin
Often regarded as the workingman's steed when compared to the show pony Les Paul Standard, the SG is in many ways the perfect instrument for a stripped-down satin finish.
Specifications indicate that this comes with a bona fide rosewood fingerboard, albeit one that is North American in origin.
Gibson Les Paul Junior Special Humbuckers
Seen here in ever-sexy TV Yellow, this new-for-NAMM electric is one of the cheapest ways to get your hands on a 'proper' twin-humbucker Les Paul that says Gibson on the headstock.
You might have expected a worn satin finish, but gloss is also an option in ebony, yellow, heritage cherry andtobaccosunburst. Expect UK street prices to be less than £700.
Gibson Les Paul Traditional Mahogany Top
We really like this. With features such as '57 Classic humbuckers and a rounded '50s neck profile combined with a choice of satin ebony, worn brown and cherry satin finishes, this is a Les Paul for the road.
Visit Gibson for more information on the company's new-for-2012 models.