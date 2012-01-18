NAMM 2012: 21 new ESP and LTD guitars and basses

NAMM 2012: ESP guitars has a whole host of new ESP and ESP LTD models to show off at this year's winter NAMM, including new signature models from Metallica, Anthrax, Slayer and more.

Click through to see all the new models. We've included the relevant sections of the press releases below each guitar for more spec and information.

All information taken from official press releases. For more details on all models visit ESP.

The HRF Series is a new design from ESP that combines the body styling of the Horizon with the headstock of the F-Series (aka Forest) guitar.

Available in Black, the HRF NT offers neck-thru construction at 25.5” scale, mahogany body, maple neck, ebony fingerboard with 24 XJ frets, Gotoh tuners and bridge, and Seymour Duncan Blackout AHB-1 active pickups.

The HRF NT-II adds a great- looking quilted maple top, and comes in See Thru Black Cherry (STBC), Black Aqua (BLKAQ), and Reindeer Blue (RDB).