NAMM 2012: Eminence and Eric Johnson announce the EJ1250 guitar speaker

Eric Johnson is certainly a man who knows a thing or two about tone.

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Eminence Speaker LLC is proud to announce the addition of a signature 12-inch alnico guitar speaker developed with legendary guitarist Eric Johnson, the EJ1250.

Eminence knows a thing or two about vintage tone, having made guitar speakers for the biggest amplifier brands in the industry since the late '60s. But one guitarist is known the world over for defining vintage tone. Working with Eric Johnson and George Alessandro, Eminence has designed the first speaker worthy of the celebrated guitarist's name.

Available in both 8 and 16 ohm impedances, the EJ1250 is a 50 watt, 12-inch guitar speaker featuring vintage alnico tone with a modern twist. With both American and British characteristics, the EJ1250 delivers punchy lows, warm throaty mids, and articulate highs.

"I'm excited that for the first time in many years that there's a new speaker I love the sound of," said Johnson.

"No other guitarist's name has become synonymous with vintage tone," said Eminence President Chris Rose. "We're very excited to be collaborating with Eric Johnson, and the fact that he has chosen Eminence to deliver his signature sound is testament to our own reputation for building the highest quality products on the market."

