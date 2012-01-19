NAMM 2012: Digitech introduces the iStomp iOS-powered effects pedal

Image 1 of 2 Digitech iStomp Image 2 of 2 Digitech iStomp

NAMM 2012: Digitech has unveiled the iStomp, an iOS-powered guitar stompbox.

The iStomp unit connects to an iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch, which is used to program the pedal with any effect from Digitech's Stomp Shop. The iStomp can then control the parameters of the loaded effect via four control knobs.

The iStomp can be reloaded with a different effect at any time. The unit comes with Digitech's Total Recall Delay and Redline Overdrive included, with other effects available as in-app purchases.

Check out the official press release below for more details.

PRESS RELEASE: DigiTech today announced the introduction of the iStomp pedal, an entirely new concept in guitar stompboxes that allows musicians to program the effect pedal with any sound they want - and change it at any time.

Offering almost limitless sonic possibilities, the iStomp connects to an iPod Touch, iPhone, or iPad enabling musicians to load the effect of their choice into the iStomp.

"The iStomp ushers in a new era in effects pedal functionality," said Rob Urry, vice president, HARMAN Professional Division and general manager of Signal Processing and Amplifier Business Units.

"Until now, guitarists and musicians had to buy a separate pedal for each effect they wanted and a separate pedal for different tones of the same effect. Now, musicians can buy an iStomp and configure an effect exactly the way they want, and later, they can simply download a different tone of that same effect or download an entirely different effect if they want to try something new."

The iStomp pedal connects to an Apple iOS device using the DigiTech Smart Cable that comes with the iStomp. Once connected, the DigiTech Stomp Shop provides two of the most popular requested effects, the DigiTech Total Recall Delay and the DigiTech Redline Overdrive with the initial purchase.

The app also offers access to additional effects that iStomp owners can browse, try out, and purchase for their stompbox. The iStomp pedal has four knobs to control effects parameters, which change their function according to which effect is loaded.

iStomp makes trying out new sounds easier than ever. Instead of having to go to a music store or look for online demos that might have been done with unfamiliar gear, a guitarist can try any pedal in the iStomp online store for free for up to 10 minutes - in their own home, using their own guitar and amp.

Approximately 24 pedals will be offered initially, and the selection will expand to include exclusive pedals from DigiTech, officially licensed pedals from other manufacturers and classic legacy DigiTech and DOD products.

Every musician wants to create his or her signature sound, and many buy, sell and trade pedals constantly in their quest for the ultimate tone. With iStomp, users simply pay the cost of a download if they want to get something new.

Multiple iStomp pedals can be authorized to the same iTunes account, allowing customers to purchase an effect once from the in-app store, and then load it into any iStomp pedal registered to them. All purchases are saved within the app, making it easy to build up a wide ranging effects collection.

The DigiTech iStomp will begin shipping in January 2012 at an RRP of £159

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Sound Technology.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter