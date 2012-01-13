Image 1 of 2 The Cort GS AXE-2 body detail NAMM 2012: Cort introduces the Gene Simmons GS AXE-2 guitar

Image 2 of 2 The Cort GS AXE-2 NAMM 2012: Cort introduces the Gene Simmons GS AXE-2 guitar



NAMM 2012: Cort Guitars announced today the brand-new Gene Simmons AXE guitar. The GS Guitar Axe AXE-2 is the latest addition to the series of signature instruments from Gene Simmons and Cort Guitars. The guitar will officially be unveiled at NAMM next week.

Fans and players alike have been buying up the previous two bass models and guitar players have been asking for something of their own.

Besides the eye catching axe shape, the new GS GUITAR AXE-2 features include:

Basswood body

Bolt-on, 25 1/2" maple neck

24 fret, rosewood fretboard

Two Mighty Mite Humbucker pickups

Chrome hardware

Custom paint and artwork

One volume, one tone, toggle switch

TOM bridge with strings through body

GENE SIMMONS custom gig bag

MSRP $650.00 USD

For more information, visit Cort Guitars

