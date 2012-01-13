More

NAMM 2012: Cort introduces the Gene Simmons GS AXE-2 guitar

NAMM 2012: Cort Guitars announced today the brand-new Gene Simmons AXE guitar. The GS Guitar Axe AXE-2 is the latest addition to the series of signature instruments from Gene Simmons and Cort Guitars. The guitar will officially be unveiled at NAMM next week.

Fans and players alike have been buying up the previous two bass models and guitar players have been asking for something of their own.

Besides the eye catching axe shape, the new GS GUITAR AXE-2 features include:

  • Basswood body
  • Bolt-on, 25 1/2" maple neck
  • 24 fret, rosewood fretboard
  • Two Mighty Mite Humbucker pickups
  • Chrome hardware
  • Custom paint and artwork
  • One volume, one tone, toggle switch
  • TOM bridge with strings through body
  • GENE SIMMONS custom gig bag

MSRP $650.00 USD

For more information, visit Cort Guitars

