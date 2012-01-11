Image 1 of 6 The DST-1 ST Star - body detail NAMM 2012: Charvel introduces new Desolation Series models

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Charvel is proud to announce the return of two classic body shapes, both in sleekly modern Desolation series form.

New Desolation DST and DX guitars offer a variety of features and finishes prized by discerning players everywhere, and both deadly models deliver the devastating tone, killer looks and high-performance playability that separate the Desolation series from all others.

The DST-1 ST Star marks the return of Charvel's classic Star body profile, with features including a neck-through body, maple neck, compound radius (12"-16") rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and Charvel "shark tooth" inlays, EMG 85 (neck) and 81 (bridge) humbucking pickups with black bezels and three-way toggle switching, single domed metal volume control knob, stop-tailpiece bridge, locking tuners and black nickel hardware. Available in Black and Snow White gloss finishes with matching headstock; flame maple-top models also available with multi-ply binding (body, neck and headstock) in Trans Red, Trans Black and Trans Blue Smear gloss finishes with matching headstock.

The tremolo-equipped DST-1 FR Star shares all the same formidable features and finish options, with the sole exceptions of having a Floyd Rose locking tremolo and sealed die-cast tuners.

The DST-3 FR 1H Star also has a Star body, with features including a bolt-on maple neck with angled heel, 12"-radius rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and dot inlays, single humbucking pickup with black bezel, single domed metal volume control knob, Floyd Rose locking tremolo, sealed die-cast tuners and black nickel hardware. Available in Black and Snow White gloss finishes.

The DX-1 ST Soloist has Charvel's classic Soloist body profile, with features including a flame maple top (on trans finishes), multi-ply binding (body, neck and headstock; single-ply on Satin Black finish), neck-through body, maple neck with scalloped heel, scalloped upper horn, compound radius (12"-16") rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and Charvel "shark tooth" inlays, EMG 85 (neck) and 81 (bridge) humbucking pickups with black bezels and three-way toggle switching, single domed metal volume control knob, "football" jack plate, adjustable string-through-body bridge, locking tuners and black nickel hardware. Available in Black, Satin Black, Snow White, Cherry Sunburst, Trans Black, Trans Red and Trans Blue Smear gloss finishes with matching headstock.

The DX-1 FR Soloist shares many of the same features, again with the sole exceptions of having a Floyd Rose locking tremolo and sealed die-cast tuners.

