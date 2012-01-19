NAMM 2012: BOSS announces TU-10 clip-on tuner

On the BOSS TU-10, meter and clip are all one piece to avoid stuctural weakness.

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: BOSS is pleased to announce the TU-10 Clip-On Chromatic Tuner for guitars and basses, the first of its type available from the industry leader in electronic tuners.

A number of unique and useful features, along with legendary BOSS accuracy and reliability, make the TU-10 a true standout among clip-on style tuners.

With its ultra-precise tuning accuracy and stylish, compact, durable design, the TU-10 is a must-have addition to any case or gig bag. The impressive true colour LCD dramatically improves visibility in any lighting condition and makes tuning simple, with the current pitch shown simultaneously via a streaming meter display, flat/sharp arrow indicators, and a note-name readout.

The TU-10 also has a monochromatic mode, which turns off the backlight and doubles the battery life. To help users tune even more quickly, the TU-10 incorporates BOSS' proprietary Accu-Pitch function, which displays a positive visual confirmation when the correct pitch is attained.

With many clip-on tuners, the joint between the meter and the clip is the most fragile part of the tuner. On the TU-10, there is no joint: the meter and clip are one solid piece, for superior strength and reliability.

The TU-10 also supports flat tuning up to five semitones down, a feature rarely available in clip-on designs. Flat tuning is particularly desirable for guitarists and bassists that play heavy rock and metal styles.

The TU-10 is available in five colours: black, silver, metallic red, metallic blue and metallic brown and will be available in April 2012.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Roland.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter