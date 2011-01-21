NAMM 2011: Strymon TimeLine delay pedal unveiled

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: When we decided to create a studio-class stereo delay effects pedal, we knew we must go well beyond what has been done in the past - in sound quality, sonic flexibility, hardware design, and processing power.

We spent months locked up in the Strymon sound design labs with an intense focus on dreaming up the most spacious, lush, creative, and tweakable delay effects ever heard. It was a monumental task - a relentless study of delays and their nuances, and a continuous pursuit of innovative and musically inspirational sounds.

Utilizing a ridiculously powerful SHARC DSP, every drop of processing power is harnessed. Each algorithm is so detailed it requires the entire processor. TimeLine provides you with twelve different delay machines, each with extensive control over sonic character and feel.

Tweak to your hearts content and save up to 200 presets of your favorite sounds. Go from crisp and clear, studio-quality digital delays all the way to the saturated and fluctuating sounds of tape delay machines. Get warm and fuzzy analog style repeats all the way to shimmery, sparkling, and crystalline ice delays.

Inspiring delay sounds are nothing without the hardware design to back it up. An entirely transparent analog dry path design keeps your dry signal untouched and completely analog.

Ultra low noise, high performance 24-bit 96kHz converters and a 115dB typical signal to noise ratio deliver impeccable sound quality. Full MIDI implementation allows for extended control and integration into your rig. Top it all off with a fully routable, 30-second stereo looper and you're on your way to delay bliss.

Strymon timeline

12 different delay machines

TimeLine provides twelve studio-class, fully tweakable, and completely adjustable delay machines.

dTape

The dTape machine delivers the complete experience of sought-after sliding-head tape echo machines, with every attribute relentlessly studied and faithfully recreated. Full control over Tape Age, Wow & Flutter, Tape Crinkle, Tape Bias, Low End Contour, and Tape Speed.

dBucket

The dBucket machine provides you with a deep and nuanced recreation of analog bucket brigade-style delay types. Two delay time ranges are available, for single or multiple BBD chip delay times. Utilize our exclusive Bucket Loss control, along with dedicated Filter and Mod controls.

Digital

A crystal-clear digital delay that can be endlessly tweaked and enriched with the Filter, Grit, Smear, High Pass, and Modulation controls. A wide range of delay tones can be achieved with this classic "voiced" digital approach. In addition, a non-linear mode allows the repeats to fade more quickly, while still retaining a natural feel.

Dual

Two independent delay lines can be configured in series or parallel (right/left split). The second delay has independent Mix, Repeat and Time values, and can also be set to track the first delay's knob values.

Pattern

The Pattern machine gives you a variety of multi-tap patterns that span from rhythmic to ambient to percussive and everything in between. Filter, Grit and Mod knobs deliver a wide range of delay experiences.

Reverse

You play frontwards, it repeats backwards. Your playing triggers the delays, producing predictable, repeatable, and extremely useful reverse effects. Add some Smear to soften the attacks - smearing transients while retaining full frequency response.

Ice

The Ice machine slices and dices your input and plays the pieces back with a selectable Interval shift amount - from an octave down to an octave-plus-fifth up, and anywhere in between. You can Blend the ice amount from none to all. Selectable Slice size allows further possibilities, changing the size of audio chunks that get shifted.

Duck

Duck - and cover. You get a ducking delay with adjustable Sensitivity and Release Time, along with a switchable Feedback duck option. This allows for a wide variety of dynamic delay effects.

Swell

Variable swell time allows you to match the swell with the delay time. Turn the Mix to full wet and turn up the repeats for ethereal ambient effects. Adjust the Rise Time to set the time constant for the swell effect. Add some Smear to soften the attacks - smearing transients while retaining full frequency response.

Trem

The Trem delay machine provides you with a synchronized tremolo with Waveshape, Depth and Speed for cool new sounds. Choose from triangle, square, sin, ramp, and saw to vary the delay amplitude.

Filter

The Filter delay gives you a synchronized Filter that can be placed before or after the delay. Waveshape, Depth, Speed, Resonance, and Filter Location are all adjustable parameters. Choose from triangle, square, sin, ramp, saw, random, up, and down to vary the delay amplitude. Limitless filter possibilities!

Lo-Fi

Crush some bits with the Lo-Fi delay machine. Adjust Bit Depth and Sample Rate while blending the results with the full resolution signal. Select from several hand crafted lo-fi Filters, spanning transistor radios, telephones, phonographic horns, and other "collectibles". Top it off with our exclusive dVinyl record noise, adding a scratchy record complete with dust and dirt.

Features and spec:

Sound Design

• Hand crafted, studio-class delay algorithms deliver meticulous, detailed and nuanced delay experiences

• Twelve delay machines to choose from: dTape™, dBucket™, Digital, Dual, Pattern, Reverse, Ice, Duck, Swell, Trem, Filter, Lo-fi.

• Seven front-panel tone shaping knobs: Time, Repeats, Mix, Filter, Grit, Mod Speed,

Mod Depth

• Additional menu-driven parameters deliver extremely flexible tone shaping options and complete tweakability

Hardware and Controls

• 200 easily accessible presets, save and recall at the press of a switch

• LED display for preset info, BPM/time readout, and extended parameter control

• Full MIDI implementation allows extended control for those with more complex rigs

• Three rugged metal footswitches for preset selection, effect bypass, looper control, and Tap Tempo

• Full featured 30-second, 24-bit stereo Looper, routable pre- or post-delay, with MIDI capability. More information on TimeLine looper functionality coming soon

Ins, Outs, Switches

• Stereo input and output

• Expression pedal input with selectable control over knob or combination of knobs, saveable per preset

• MIDI input and output

• Switchable I/O configuration: Stereo Out or Mono with Delay Feedback Loop Insert

Audio Quality

• Ultra low noise, high performance 24-bit 96kHz A/D and D/A converters

• 115dB typical signal to noise

• Analog dry path for a zero latency dry signal that is never converted to digital

• Premium analog front end and output section

• Super high performance DSP in a compact form factor

• 32-bit floating point processing

More

• True Bypass (electromechanical relay switching)

• Selectable Trails mode with high quality, transparent Analog Buffered Bypass, saveable per preset

• +/- 3dB Boost/Cut, saveable per preset

• Selectable Tap Subdivision, saveable per preset

• Included 9V DC power supply

• Rugged and lightweight gunmetal gray anodized aluminum chassis

• Dimensions: 6.75" wide, 5.1" deep. Height is 1.3" (front) and 1.9" (rear).

• Crafted with love in the USA

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Strymon

