NAMM 2011: RapcoHorizon debuts VCable

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: The RapcoHorizon Company, a leading manufacturer of audio/video interfacing and cable equipment, together with Taylor Guitars, proudly presents the new VCable, a volume control instrument cable, at Winter NAMM 2011.

Ideal for any performer, the high-quality VCable is the best solution in the industry for offering a built-in volume control right on the cable.

With the patent pending design of the VCable connector, musicians searching for a change in volume are also afforded the freedom of movement. A shut-off setting built into the volume knob on the connector allows a player to mute their system entirely from the instrument - which enables them to switch instruments "pop" free.

The cable features a 20AWG pure copper centre conductor and a 95 percent braided shield for guarding the tone. This unique design ensures high-quality performance and noise-free operation. The VCable is available in a 250K Ohm style suitable for almost any electric instrument. The cables are available in various lengths from 3' to 25'.

"The RapcoHorizon Company is delighted to have worked with Taylor Guitars to develop this one-of-a-kind instrument cable," says Lucas McCulley, marketing specialist at The RapcoHorizon Company.

"The VCable is an extraordinary addition to the RapcoHorizon family of products and would be a great addition to any musician's rig. We believe that the uniqueness of the volume control knob will ensure that the VCable will soon become the industry standard for its application."

