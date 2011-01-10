NAMM 2011: Orange unveils OPC musician's personal computer

Image 1 of 2 PC, speaker, amp - a complete musician's workstation. Orange OPC Image 2 of 2 PC, speaker, amp - a complete musician's workstation. Orange OPC

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Orange Amplifiers announced to the world in summer 2010 the revolutionary all-in-one computer amplifier speaker - The OPC.

The product has since undergone significant specification improvements and at NAMM the company will be debuting the final production spec product.

The much anticipated OPC is a complete all in one Guitar Amplifier and Recording Studio Workstation designed for musicians and songwriters, offering one stop playing, recording, editing and computing capabilities with selected software pre-installed. The OPC is the perfect 'Musicians Personal Computer' and will work straight out of the box with no setting up necessary… just plug in, create, play, record and share to the web!

The OPC will be leading the way with a number of 'Firsts':

The first PC to feature an integrated audio interface enabling the user to plug in a guitar or microphone using a standard ¼-inch jack plug.

The first computer of its kind to have built-in high powered speakers which deliver superb full range studio quality sound as well as producing vintage guitar sounds.

The OPC comes with well over $1000 of premium software, including the following packages:

IK Multimedia Amplitube 3 including Custom Shop Orange Amps - Amp and Effects Modelling Software

Presonus Studio One Custom Orange Edition - DAW

Acoustica Mixcraft 5 - DAW

Toontracks EZdrummer Lite

Lick Library Player - Guitar learning and jamming centre



Technical Specifications:



500GB Hard Disk Drive

4GB DDR3 1600Mhz

OPC Instrument Interface 24bit, 96hz ULTRA low latency

2 independent ¼" jack inputs for guitar, microphone or instrument, switchable and attenuated

Optical & Coaxial S/PDIF outputs

Slot-loading DVD-DL Drive

Wireless-G (802.1 B/G) with top-loaded antenna

Intel® Core™ i3-540 Processor (4M Cache, 3.06 GHz)

Windows 7 Home Premium 64 Bit

Stereo Amplifier with 2 x JBL 6.5"Dual Concentric drivers

The OPC recommended retail price is $1499 (£1020 + vat) and it will go on sale first quarter 2011

The all-in-one computer amplifier speaker revolution starts here! See the OPC on display at NAMM2011 on the Orange Music Electrical Company Booth #4674 Hall C

