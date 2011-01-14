NAMM 2011: Korg introduces Pandora Mini

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: In 1995 Korg launched the Pandora line of battery-powered multi-effect processors. Since then, each generation of Pandora has added more features and a higher level of user convenience. The latest addition is the Pandora Mini, created with both guitarists and bass players in mind.

Powered by Korg's REMS (Resonant structure and Electronic circuit Modeling System), the Pandora Mini delivers 158 sophisticated effects, divided into seven categories:

Pickup and Dynamic Models

Amp Models

Cabinet Models

Modulation and Filter Effects

Delays

Reverbs

Noise Reduction

Up to seven effects can be used simultaneously in a single Program. Packed with tone, there are 400 Programs available in the Pandora Mini: 200 Preset Programs and 200 User Program locations for storing new or customized sounds. Of the 200 Preset Programs, 115 are Song Presets; each one instantly captures the signature tone used by a legendary guitarist to create one of their classic hits. Four Memory buttons instantly call up the user's favorite presets.

The Pandora Mini also contains 100 rhythm and metronome patterns that are well suited to tempo training, jamming and composing. The Tap button makes it easy to set the rhythm or delay tempo. The AUX input allows jamming along with an MP3 player, CD player, etc. The AUX pitch function varies the pitch of the audio input by ±1 octave, so it is easy to match the key of the song. An auto-tuner with muting is also built in.

Pandora Mini is battery powered for on-the-go operation. It can also be powered via USB when connected to a computer. Once connected, the sound editing software (free download) can be used to easily edit and manage libraries of programs.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Korg

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter

...