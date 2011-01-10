NAMM 2011: Fender launches 60th Anniversary Precision Bass

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Celebrate 60 years of the bass guitar that started it all. The Precision was and still is the first word in electric bass; an instrument that transformed popular music and created a new kind of musician - the electric bassist.

When it was introduced in 1951, Fender's revolutionary Precision Bass guitar liberated musicians from the unwieldy confines of the upright bass, quickly becoming the preferred worldwide standard for tone, power and excellence. The Precision Bass has been booming ever since-six decades later, it's still liberating musicians, still the worldwide standard and still the first word in electric bass.

Features include an ash body, maple neck and fretboard with modern 9.5" radius and medium jumbo frets, vintage Precision Bass split single-coil pickup, modern tuners, high-mass vintage bridge, knurled control knobs, black pickguard, Blackguard Blonde thin-skin lacquer finish, and Fender/SKB molded case.

To further distinguish it as a special instrument created for the occasion, the 60th Anniversary Precision Bass bears a commemorative chrome neck plate honouring six decades of enduring Fender legacy.

US RRP: $1999.99.

