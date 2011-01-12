NAMM 2011: AweSome unveils Hyper-Mod Telecaster Control Plate

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: This Hyper-Mod Telecaster Control Plate for all 2-pickup right- or left-hand instruments contains AweSome Musical Instruments' revolutionary patented Pickup Tone Multiplier (PTM) switching system. With only three switches, this drop-in product lets you instantly get 100 percent more of the additional pickup tones that are silently hiding in your instrument. Because this product gives you twice as many pickup tones, you are better able to find that elusive signature sound you desperately want.

This completely wired PTM-enhanced black acrylic Telecaster Control Plate contains a stacked volume/tone pot and their 2-pickup PTM T-board and is made to fit a standard American Telecaster (or equivalent) body. It is designed to let you connect your two pickups and is easy to install with no soldering needed.

AweSome Musical Instruments products are built around their unique PTM switching system that lets you dramatically increase the tone power of your electric guitar.

Installing this product instantly converts your instrument into a Hyper-Tele - and elevates your conventional guitar to an entirely new level. This PTM-enhanced product will let you emulate a huge number of well-known, famous guitar sounds from your modified instrument - and also eliminate the need to change guitars for a particular sound or style. The pickup sounds you get will depend on the pickups you are using.

Are more pickup tones Important? In a word, YES! If they weren't important, you'd be buying 1-pickup guitars. You really want more choices. When your 2-pickup guitar is equipped with this Pickup Tone Multiplier switching system, you can select any of the 6 unique pickup tones that you need to precisely blend in with the group, and use a different pickup tone that lets you "stand out" and be noticed and unique. This is the only product that gives you twice as many pure analogue pickup tone choices.

With twice the number of pickup tones, you are better positioned to create your unique signature sound that rises above all the others. Why would you want this? Because when you have 3 additional pickup tones, you have a huge advantage over your competitors who only have 3 pickup tones. This Hyper-Mod is for the serious guitarist who wants their audience to notice and HEAR their talent and ability - and get more bookings.

This switching system is also "green" and completely passive, so there are no batteries or expensive electronics to fail when recording or performing. Our RoHS-compliant products lets you keep your analogue pickup tones PURE! All tones are totally accessible via the switches - no need to disassemble your guitar to reconfigure.

Even Les Paul had great difficulty finding the "right" pickup sound. He said, "You can spend a lifetime on each individual sound that you wish to create, and there are so many variables that you'll be chasing a sound that you'll probably never find. I'm 90 years old, and I've never found it yet. What I did do is find the best sound for a particular moment."

Bottom line: this Pickup Tone Multiplier switching system is a far superior way for you to explore all the sound possibilities that your guitar will give you. It is arguably the greatest invention since Les Paul invented the solid body electric guitar in 1941.

AweSome Musical Instruments is company based in the Detroit, MI suburb. They have dozens of products that are based on their revolutionary patented Pickup Tone Multiplier switching system. These products are proudly made in the U.S.A. and are designed to give you more pure analogue pickup tones than anything.

We are known for "selling the most AweSome Hyper-Mod products on the planet!"

Information taken from official press release, for more visit AweSome Guitars

