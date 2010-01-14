NAMM 2010: Vox introduces Pathfinder Bass 10 amp

PRESS RELEASE: Introducing the Pathfinder Bass 10 - the long-awaited bass addition to the Pathfinder amplifier series; a bass amp that faithfully carries on the Vox sound, look, and tradition.

Now bass players can experience a taste of the legendary Vox brand with our Pathfinder Bass 10. Guitarists have long been familiar with these best-selling, portable, solid-state combo amps, and we are pleased to add a dedicated bass amp to the Pathfinder family.

From the diamond grille cloth and basket-weave vinyl leather to the vintage chicken-head knobs, the Pathfinder Bass 10 loudly proclaims its Vox pedigree. In spite of its compact design, the Pathfinder Bass 10 boasts 10 Watts of power pushing a pair of 5" Vox bulldog speakers for a powerful bass sound. In addition to Bass and Treble controls, the Bright switch adds an edgy boost to the upper harmonics.

Turning up the Drive control provides a modern, warm bass distortion that adds character and vitality to the tone. A headphone/line output jack is also provided for silent practice, and for direct recording.

Specifications

- Output Power: 10 Watts RMS

- Speaker: VOX Bulldog 5" x 2 (4 ohms)

- Input: INPUT jack

- Output: PHONES/LINEOUT jack

- Controls: DRIVE, TREBLE, BASS, VOLUME, BRIGHT switch

- Dimensions (W x D x H): 380 x 170 x 277mm (including projections) / 14.98 x 6.69 x 10.91 inches

- Weight: 5.6kg / 2.54 lbs

For more information, visit Vox Amps' official site

Information taken from official press release

Submit press releases

Email your press release to musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

The free MusicRadar newsletter serves up the week's biggest artist and product news stories alongside exclusive tuition and gear reviews. Sign up here!

Follow MusicRadar on Twitter

Get instant updates and bonus content plus chat with the team. Start here!