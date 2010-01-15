NAMM 2010: Peavey unveils Nano Vypyr guitar amp

PRESS RELEASES: Peavey has packed 11 amp models and 32 effects combinations into the new Nano Vypyr, the ultimate grab-and-go, portable modeling guitar amplifier.

The Peavey Nano Vypyr advances the tones and technology of the award-winning Vypyr Series in a compact modeling guitar amp that can be powered by AC adapter or four D batteries. This 15-watt amp houses a 6 1/2" loudspeaker in a 10" cube enclosure engineered with a sophisticated, true transmission line porting system that greatly enhances bass response, sound projection and volume.

The Nano Vypyr features 11 exclusive analog amp models - two clean models, two overdrive models, two rock models, two metal models, two lead models and one acoustic model - plus global bass, mid, treble and gain controls to adjust the tones of each model.

The amplifier also has a built-in DSP section that includes chorus, wah, compression, compression/chorus, flanger, octaver, tremolo, rotary speaker, reverb, and delay with tap tempo, with 32 possible combinations. An effects control knob adjusts multiple parameters for each effect at once, while the optional expression pedal gives users real-time parameter control over the effects.

Additional features include a microphone input with level, chromatic tuner, auxiliary input, headphone output, adjustable handle, and strap buttons on each side for grab-and-go playing.

The Peavey Vypyr Series has won prestigious awards for its tone and technology, including Product of the Year and Instrument Amp of the Year from the Music & Sound Retailer; the Gold Award for Overall Value from Guitar World; and Amp Line of the Year two years in a row from Musical Merchandise Review.

Features

11 amp models: two clean models, two overdrive models, two rock models, two metal models, two lead models and one acoustic model

32 effects combinations: chorus, wah, compression, compression/chorus, flanger, octaver, tremolo or rotary speaker, plus delay and/or reverb on any effect

Tap tempo for delay

Parameter control on all effects

15 watts with a 6.5" speaker in a true transmission line enclosure (10" x 10" x 10")

Master volume

Gain control

Three-band EQ

Battery or AC powered

Built-in Chromatic Tuner

1/8" auxiliary input

1/8" recording/headphone out

1/4" microphone input with level control

Strap buttons on each side

Expression pedal input for real time parameter control over effects (sold separately)

For more information, visit Peavey's official site

Information taken from official press release

