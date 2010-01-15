NAMM 2010: Peavey unveils 6534+ guitar amp

PRESS RELEASE: Peavey proudly announces the new 6534 Plus guitar amplifier, the next evolution of the high-gain 6505 Series, which has defined the sounds of aggressive guitar music since 1991.

The Peavey 6534+ Head is a two-channel, 120-watt amplifier designed with EL34 power tubes to give this American legend a British flavor. The extreme high gain and legendary tone of the 6505 Series is here in excess, but with a special new design to minimize the noise that high-gain tube amps generate.

In addition, the amp's Rhythm channel is voiced to clean up nicely while still retaining its raw saturation.

Six select 12AX7 preamp tubes provide the tonal foundation for the 6534+. Both the Lead and Rhythm channels feature independent three-band EQ, pre and post gain controls and Peavey's patented Resonance and Presence controls, which provide low-end enhancement and high-end boost, respectively. The Rhythm channel also includes a bright switch and footswitchable Crunch boost.

Additional features include footswitchable effects loop and preamp output.

The Peavey 6505 artist roster includes Machine Head, Trivium, Bullet For My Valentine, The Devil Wears Prada, Black Tide, Evergrey, All That Remains, Story of the Year, Bleeding Through, Job For A Cowboy, Black Stone Cherry, In Flames, The Black Dahlia Murder, Daath, Divine Heresy, The Red Chord, Bury Your Dead, Demon Hunter and many more.

Features

120 watts RMS into 16, 8 or 4 ohms

Six 12AX7 preamp tubes and four EL34 power amp tubes

Footswitchable Lead/Rhythm channel select

Three-band EQ on each channel

Resonance and Presence controls on each channel

Pre Gain and Post Gain on each channel

Footswitchable Crunch boost on Rhythm channel

Bright switch on Rhythm channel

Preamp output

Effects loop

Bias test point

Footswitch included

Made in the U.S.A.

