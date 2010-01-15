NAMM 2010: Peavey launches PXD Vicious Series, Devin Townsend Signature axe

PRESS RELEASE: Peavey proudly introduces the new PXD Vicious Series and the PXD Vicious Devin Townsend Signature Model, a 7-string baritone metal guitar designed to his demanding specifications.

"When Peavey and I decided to collaborate on this project, I knew that I wanted an instrument that could crush everything while maintaining a high level of quality and elegance," said Townsend, the renowned producer and mastermind of The Devin Townsend Project and Strapping Young Lad.

"This quest has redefined how I view the guitar. To have a company that knows how to get things done behind me with a metal axe like this is a real sense of power."

The PXD Vicious Devin Townsend Signature Model has a 28" baritone scale, seven strings and a maple neck-through-body design that gives the instrument incredible sustain. A pair of EMG pickups - including a custom EMG 81 7-string humbucker in the bridge position and an EMG 7-string single coil at the neck - give Devin's Vicious guitar menacing rhythm and lead tones, as well as striking clean tones in the neck position.

This gun-metal gray guitar is appointed with locking Sperzel tuners and an ebony fretboard with jumbo frets.

The Peavey PXD Vicious is available in two additional models with a range of feature options, including an adjustable bridge with a string-through design and Coffin Case hard cases or gig bags. PXD guitars feature high-output Peavey VFL active pickups or EMG 60 and 81 pickups with the EMG Afterburner tone circuit, which boosts input gain up to 20 dB for the highest levels of saturation anywhere. See below for full feature options in the Peavey PXD Vicious guitar line.

The Peavey PXD Series is a new breed of extreme electric guitars that captures the aggression and attitude of modern metal players. With supercharged active pickups coupled to menacing slabs of tone-sustaining mahogany, the Peavey PXD Series is the sound of aggression and the perfect complement to the legendary Peavey 6505 Series guitar amplifiers.

True to the music that inspired them, PXD Series guitars are built for speed, slicing leads and razor-sharp riffs.

Devin Townsend's illustrious body of work includes The Devin Townsend Project, Strapping Young Lad, Steve Vai and numerous other projects, as well as production credits for Lamb of God, Bleeding Through, Darkest Hour, A Life Once Lost and Soilwork. His latest release is The Devin Townsend Project's Addicted, the second in a four-part album series.

PXD Vicious Devin Townsend Signature Model

Designed with Devin Townsend

7-string baritone instrument with 28" scale

Maple neck-through-body design for incredible sustain

Alder body wings

Locking Sperzel tuners

Adjustable bridge with string-through design

EMG 7-string active neck pickup

EMG 81 7-string active humbucking bridge pickup

Volume control

Three-way pickup toggle switch

Ebony fretboard with 24 jumbo frets

Glow-in-the-dark side fret markers for dark stage

Gun metal gray finish with black accents

PXD Vicious II

6-string guitar with 24.75" scale and 24 frets

Set mahogany neck and body

EMG 60 and 81 pickups

Two Volume and one Afterburner controls with 3-way toggle switch

Adjustable bridge with string-through design

Rosewood fretboard

Available in Matte Black, Gloss black, Gloss Red or Gloss White

Matte black model features brushed aluminum finish pickguard

Specially designed Coffin Case® case included

PXD Vicious I

6-string guitar with 24.75" scale and 24 frets

Set mahogany neck and body

Two Peavey VFL active pickups

Two Volume and one tone controls with 3-way toggle switch

Adjustable bridge with string-through design

Rosewood fretboard

Available in Matte Black, Gloss black, Gloss Red or Gloss White

Matte Black model features brushed aluminum finish pickguard

Specially designed Coffin Case gig bag included

