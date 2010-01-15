NAMM 2010: Peavey introduces Headliner Series bass amps

PRESS RELEASE: Peavey proudly introduces the Headliner Series, a new rack-mountable bass amplifier head in the Peavey Tour Series that brings massive power and innovative tone features to demanding bass players, alongside three new enclosures.

The Peavey Headliner is a 600-watt bass amplifier head that puts an incredible range of features at players' fingertips. The amp features a seven-band graphic EQ spaced at optimized frequencies, with each slider providing 15 dB of cut and boost, to provide comprehensive tone shaping at precise frequency bands.

Read more: Peavey Invective 120 Head

Players can use the graphic EQ in conjunction with the low and high shelving-type tone controls, or bypass the graphic EQ entirely.

A built-in optical Compressor with level control and bypass allows players to add the right amount of compression to the mix, while the Crunch feature adds a vintage tube effect that distorts only the high frequencies, preserving the all-important fat low end. The amp also features Bright and Contour switches, effects loop, master volume and headphone out. The Compressor and Crunch features are footswitch selectable.

The Headliner features a built-in XLR direct interface that players can use to route the signal to the house sound system or recording device, and an active/passive pickup switch that compensates for hot inputs. Peavey's exclusive DDT speaker protection circuitry senses the onset of clipping and responds with slight compression that allows the amp to retain the tone, headroom and dynamics (bypass switch included).

The Peavey Headliner bass enclosure line launches with the Headliner 410, Headliner 210 and Headliner 115, a trio of cabinets engineered with superior components, high power handling capabilities, intense low-end response and clarity that make them the perfect companions to any bass amplifier rig.

The Headliner 410 and Headliner 210 are internally braced enclosures loaded with specially voiced 10" ceramic-magnet loudspeakers. The Headliner 115 is a vented enclosure featuring a single 15" Peavey Sheffield woofer.

All three cabinets are rated at 8 ohms and include two 1/4" input jacks and one NL4 for pin receptacle. Engineered for rigorous road duty, Peavey Headliner Series enclosures are covered in durable black carpet with heavy-duty steel corners and a 16 gauge perforated metal grille that protects against load-in/load-out abuse.

Headliner Amp Features

600 watts maximum lightweight class D power

Seven-band graphic EQ

High and low EQ controls

Pre-shape contour switch

Bright switch

Active/passive pickup switch

Footswitchable optical compressor

Footswitchable crunch switch adds tube-like tone

Effects loop

Master volume

Headphone output

Exclusive DDT speaker protection

XLR direct interface

Neutrik Speakon and 1/4" combo external speaker jack

1 1/2 rack space

Headliner 115 Bass Enclosure

500 watts program power handling; 1,000 watts peak

8 ohm impedance

15" Sheffield bass woofer

18mm MDF cabinet with internal bracing and steel corners

16-gauge perforated metal grille

Durable black carpet covering

Two 1/4" input jacks and one NL4 four-pin receptacle

Vented cabinet for powerful bass

Headliner 410 Bass Enclosure

800 watts program power handling; 1,600 watts peak

Four custom-designed 10" ceramic magnet woofers

8 ohms impedance

18mm MDF cabinet with internal bracing and steel corners

16-gauge perforated metal grille

Durable black carpet covering

Two 1/4" input jacks and one NL4 four-pin receptacle

Headliner 210 Bass Enclosure

400 watts program power handling; 800 watts peak

Two custom-designed 10" ceramic magnet woofers

8 ohms impedance

18mm MDF cabinet with internal bracing and steel corners

16-gauge perforated metal grille

Durable black carpet covering

Two 1/4" input jacks and one NL4 four-pin receptacle

For more information, visit Peavey's official site

Information taken from official press release

Submit press releases

Email your press release to musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

The free MusicRadar newsletter serves up the week's biggest artist and product news stories alongside exclusive tuition and gear reviews. Sign up here!

Follow MusicRadar on Twitter

Get instant updates and bonus content plus chat with the team. Start here!