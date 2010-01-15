NAMM 2010: Peavey introduces Headliner Series bass amps

PRESS RELEASE: Peavey proudly introduces the Headliner Series, a new rack-mountable bass amplifier head in the Peavey Tour Series that brings massive power and innovative tone features to demanding bass players, alongside three new enclosures.
The Peavey Headliner is a 600-watt bass amplifier head that puts an incredible range of features at players' fingertips. The amp features a seven-band graphic EQ spaced at optimized frequencies, with each slider providing 15 dB of cut and boost, to provide comprehensive tone shaping at precise frequency bands.
Read more: Peavey Invective 120 Head
Players can use the graphic EQ in conjunction with the low and high shelving-type tone controls, or bypass the graphic EQ entirely.
A built-in optical Compressor with level control and bypass allows players to add the right amount of compression to the mix, while the Crunch feature adds a vintage tube effect that distorts only the high frequencies, preserving the all-important fat low end. The amp also features Bright and Contour switches, effects loop, master volume and headphone out. The Compressor and Crunch features are footswitch selectable.
The Headliner features a built-in XLR direct interface that players can use to route the signal to the house sound system or recording device, and an active/passive pickup switch that compensates for hot inputs. Peavey's exclusive DDT speaker protection circuitry senses the onset of clipping and responds with slight compression that allows the amp to retain the tone, headroom and dynamics (bypass switch included).
The Peavey Headliner bass enclosure line launches with the Headliner 410, Headliner 210 and Headliner 115, a trio of cabinets engineered with superior components, high power handling capabilities, intense low-end response and clarity that make them the perfect companions to any bass amplifier rig.
The Headliner 410 and Headliner 210 are internally braced enclosures loaded with specially voiced 10" ceramic-magnet loudspeakers. The Headliner 115 is a vented enclosure featuring a single 15" Peavey Sheffield woofer.
All three cabinets are rated at 8 ohms and include two 1/4" input jacks and one NL4 for pin receptacle. Engineered for rigorous road duty, Peavey Headliner Series enclosures are covered in durable black carpet with heavy-duty steel corners and a 16 gauge perforated metal grille that protects against load-in/load-out abuse.
Headliner Amp Features
600 watts maximum lightweight class D power
Seven-band graphic EQ
High and low EQ controls
Pre-shape contour switch
Bright switch
Active/passive pickup switch
Footswitchable optical compressor
Footswitchable crunch switch adds tube-like tone
Effects loop
Master volume
Headphone output
Exclusive DDT speaker protection
XLR direct interface
Neutrik Speakon and 1/4" combo external speaker jack
1 1/2 rack space
Headliner 115 Bass Enclosure
500 watts program power handling; 1,000 watts peak
8 ohm impedance
15" Sheffield bass woofer
18mm MDF cabinet with internal bracing and steel corners
16-gauge perforated metal grille
Durable black carpet covering
Two 1/4" input jacks and one NL4 four-pin receptacle
Vented cabinet for powerful bass
Headliner 410 Bass Enclosure
800 watts program power handling; 1,600 watts peak
Four custom-designed 10" ceramic magnet woofers
8 ohms impedance
18mm MDF cabinet with internal bracing and steel corners
16-gauge perforated metal grille
Durable black carpet covering
Two 1/4" input jacks and one NL4 four-pin receptacle
Headliner 210 Bass Enclosure
400 watts program power handling; 800 watts peak
Two custom-designed 10" ceramic magnet woofers
8 ohms impedance
18mm MDF cabinet with internal bracing and steel corners
16-gauge perforated metal grille
Durable black carpet covering
Two 1/4" input jacks and one NL4 four-pin receptacle
For more information, visit Peavey's official site
Information taken from official press release
Submit press releases
Email your press release to musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter
The free MusicRadar newsletter serves up the week's biggest artist and product news stories alongside exclusive tuition and gear reviews. Sign up here!
Follow MusicRadar on Twitter
Get instant updates and bonus content plus chat with the team. Start here!