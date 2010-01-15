NAMM 2010: Peavey introduces EU Series speaker enclosures

PRESS RELEASE: Peavey proudly announces the new EU™ Series class D powered loudspeaker enclosures, including the EU 112D and EU 115D two-way loudspeakers and EU 118D subwoofer.

The EU 112D and EU 115D powered enclosures showcase the new 12" Peavey Black Widow BWX-DVC Neo loudspeaker, engineered with dual voice coil, push-pull technology and a neodymium magnet. A Woofer Servo circuit monitors back-EMF and controls cone motion, ensuring the cone's movement mirrors the driving signal from the power amp and resulting in very low distortion, high power handling androck-solid low-frequency attack.

The EU 112D and EU 115D feature Peavey's 2" RX22 titanium compression driver and patented Quadratic Throat Waveguide horn in an asymmetrical design providing 100 degrees H x 50 degrees V (+15, -35) coverage. The driver is positioned in line with the horn geometry to ensure clear sound reproduction.

Utilizing Peavey's revolutionary IPR power amplifier technology, the EU 112D and EU 115D produce 1,200 total watts of efficient power with a lightweight switch-mode power supply and a high-speed class D topology that yields the highest audio resolution and efficiency available.

The EU input section features two input channels and a line output, with a mix of I/O options such as combination XLR-1/4" jacks, RCA and install-ready Phoenix connections. Input channels 1 and 2 also have mic/line source switches and gain controls. The Auto-Off function automatically shuts off the power when it no longer detects a signal, while the Line Out allows the user to chain multiple units or send the input signal to another source.

The DynaQ section offers advanced tone controls such as Bass Enhancer, which is an overall loudness boost; a Music/Speech switch that provides optimized EQ settings for each audio type; and Contour, specially configured for program music. A module bay allows for future expansion including Wireless I/O, Delay/Time Adjustment, Mixer Expander, Ethernet I/O and more.

The EU 118D features a 1,000-watt Peavey IPR power section and a Low Rider 18 woofer in a highly rugged enclosure. The EU 118D also features a fourth order Linkwitz-Riley crossover that has eight selectable low-frequency crossover points, a crossover in/out switch, low frequency enhancement, and a high-pass output to send the signal out to an EU powered high/mid enclosure.

The EU 112D, EU 115D and EU 118D are constructed of lightweight 13-layer plywood with a durable Hammer Head polyurethane finish. The EU 112D and EU 115D have three built-in flying points and a tilt-back design to facilitate use as a personal monitor, while all three models are equipped with pole mounts.

EU 112D and EU 115D

1,000W IPR power amplifier for the low frequencies

200W IPR power amplifier for the high frequencies

12" Neo Black Widow Dual Voice Coil Woofer on EU 112D

15" Neo Black Widow Dual Voice Coil Woofer on EU 115D

RX22 titanium compression driver with ferrofluid cooling

Two-way, bi-amplified active loudspeaker system

Patented Quadratic Throat Waveguide technology

Asymmetrical horn aims the sound down to the audience

Expansion port for input and control modules

Angled side for use as a floor monitor

Durable Hammer Head™ polyurethane finish

Dual position stand mount adapter

Rigging points on top, bottom, and back for flying the enclosure

DDT compression/anti-clipping protection

DynaQ audio enhancement circuit provides automatic equal loudness compensation and increased audio clarity

Servo Feedback controlled woofer

Two independent input channels, with level control and mic/line gain switch

EU 118D

1,000W IPR power amplifier

18" Peavey Low Rider® subwoofer

Full power handling down to 34 Hz

Fourth order Linkwitz-Riley crossover with eight discrete low-frequency crossover points

Bass enhancement circuit

Crossover in/out switch

High-pass thru jack

Compact and lightweight design

Speaker pole mount

Heavy-duty steel handles inset on both sides

Hammer Head polyurethane black finish

Full-length, perforated steel grille for speaker protection

Servo Feedback controlled woofer

