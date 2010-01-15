NAMM 2010: Peavey expands PXD Series to bass guitars

Image 1 of 2 Peavey PXD Void bass Peavey PXD Void bass Image 2 of 2 Peavey PXD Tragic bass Peavey PXD Void bass

PRESS RELEASE: Peavey proudly introduces the Tragic 4 and Void 4, the first bass guitars in its award-winning PXD Series. The Peavey PXD Series is a new breed of extreme guitars and basses that capture the aggression and attitude of modern metal players.

The Peavey PXD Tragic and Void are 4-string, neck-through-body bass guitars built with an alder body, maple neck and ebony fretboard. A pair of Peavey VFL active pickups - the same proprietary electronics used on Peavey's acclaimed Cirrus and Millennium AC Series basses - give players amazing tonal control through an active three-band EQ with +/- 10 dB boost and cut.

Both models are available in matte black with a brushed aluminum-finish pickguard, plus gloss black, gloss white or gloss red finishes.

The PXD endorser roster includes metal's hottest young musicians, including Chad Kulengosky and Timoteo Rosales (I Am Ghost); Kirk Windstein (Down, Crowbar, Kingdom of Sorrow); Matt Brunson (Crowbar); Dan Hatfield (The Crimson Armada); John Hehman III (Year of Desolation); Jon Pauly (Corpus Christi A.D.); Andy Vangelisto and Jonathan Matthews (Planes Crash); Monster (Jugulur); Casey Ash and Patrick Hearn (Less Than A Second); and Pete Evick (Bret Michaels Band).

PXD Tragic 4 Bass

34" scale with 22 jumbo frets

Two Peavey VFL™ active pickups

Volume control with pickup blend

Active three-band EQ with +/- 10 dB boost/cut

Alder body

Maple neck with ebony fretboard

Available in Matte Black, Gloss black, Gloss Red or Gloss White

Matte Black model features brushed aluminum finish pickguard

Coffin Case gig bag included

For more information, visit Peavey's official site

Information taken from official press release

