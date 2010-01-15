NAMM 2010: Peavey debuts Predator Plus EXP Stoptail electric guitar

PRESS RELEASE: Peavey proudly introduces the Predator Plus EXP Stoptail electric guitar, a new string-through-body version of the popular electric guitar. The Predator Plus EXP is also available with a Floyd Rose tremolo bridge.

The Predator Plus EXP Stoptail features a multi-adjustable bridge and string-through-body design and a slightly longer upper cutaway than most double-cutaway guitars, giving it a clean design and opening up access to the upper fretboard.

The Predator includes two humbucking pickups, a three-way toggle switch, master volume and a master tone control with a coil tap that changes both pickups from humbuckers to single coils.

The new Predator guitar is available in solid and transparent finishes with black hardware and binding around the guitar body. Finishes include gloss black, candy apple red, topaz blue, transparent purple flame top, transparent amber flame top and transparent black flame top.

Features

25 1/2" scale

Two humbucking pickups with coil tap

Three-way switching selector

Six in-line, sealed die-cast tuners

Master volume and tone controls

Binding on body

Available in gloss black, candy apple red, topaz blue, transparent purple flame top, transparent amber flame top and transparent black flame top

For more information, visit Peavey's official site

Information taken from official press release

