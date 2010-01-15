NAMM 2010: Peavey adds Session 300 amp to Ecoustic Series

PRESS RELEASE: Peavey proudly announces the new Ecoustic Series of acoustic guitar amplifiers and the flagship Ecoustic Session 300, a powerful, feature-loaded sound system for acoustic instrument and vocal amplification.

The Ecoustic Session 300 is a bi-amplified, 300-watt, three-channel acoustic amplifier with digital effects, looper and a high-frequency ribbon driver with independent level control.

Channels 1 and 2 both provide a wealth of features, including individual 9-band graphic EQ, Gain, Master Volume, Phase Reverse, Piezo Pre-Shape EQ, Tuner/Mute, and a Notch Filter with Peavey's patented FLS Feedback Locating System that allows users to quickly identify and eliminate problem frequencies.

Channels 1 and 2 have their own effects loops and direct outputs, as well as XLR-1/4" combo inputs with switchable 9V/48V phantom power that can power instruments with preamps and microphones. Channel 3 is designed for auxiliary instruments and devices, such as MP3 or CD players, samplers and more. The channel includes 1/4" and RCA inputs, and gain and tone controls.

Channels 1 and 2 also have independent digital effects sections, including Reverb, Delay and Chorus with parameter adjustments. When users select the Parameter button, the control for each effect switches from a level control to a parameter adjustment tailored to the effect selected. Chorus includes rate adjustment; Delay has feedback and tap tempo controls; and Reverb has a decay control.

Three modes of operation reconfigure how channels 1 and 2 operate to allow users even greater versatility. Duet mode keeps the channels separate, so two instruments can be used individually; Link mode runs both channels at once, so the preamps of channels 1 and 2 can be used at the same time with one instrument; and Switch mode allows users to switch between the two channels with one instrument, so the secondary channel can be used as a boost, tone mod or effects change.

The master section features a special blend control that controls the mix of channels 1 and 2 in the master output. The overall system output is governed by a master volume control and a high frequency control, which adjust the volume of the two 8" full-range speakers and one high-frequency ribbon driver, respectively.

An optional foot controller includes a 30-second looper, as well as channel switching, tap tempo, chorus, delay, tuner/mute, delay, phase inverter, reverb and eight programmable presets.

Features

300 watts of peak power

Bi-amplified system with 2 x 8" full-range speakers and one high-frequency ribbon driver with independent level control

Three independent channels

Three operation modes: Duet, Link and Switch

Separate nine-band graphic EQs on each channels 1 and 2

Combo XLR and 1/4" inputs on channels 1 and 2 (9V/48V phantom power)

Gain control with clip light on channels 1 and 2

Master volume on channels 1 and 2

Piezo pre-shape EQ switch on channels 1 and 2

Channel 1-2 master blend control

Notch Filter with FLS on each channels 1 and 2 for controlling feedback

XLR and 1/4" TRS direct outputs on channels 1 and 2

Separate effects loops on channels 1 and 2

RCA auxiliary input on channel 3

Power amp in, preamp out for stereo operation with another amp

Master line out

Master volume

Stand mountable

On-board looper with foot controller

Advanced WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) DSP technology

Reverb, chorus and delay with independent effect parameter adjustment

Footswitchable phase inverter for controlling feedback

Footswitchable tuner/mute out

Footswitchable tap tempo, looper, preset mode and channel

Up to 8 effect presets with optional foot controller

