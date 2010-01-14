Home News NAMM 2010: Orange Amplifiers stand in pictures By Chris Vinnicombe 2010-01-14T19:03:00.13Z Shares The Orange stand: easy to locate on the show floor A citrus wall Prev Page 1 of 7 Next Prev Page 1 of 7 Next New Rockerverbs in 50 and 100-watt flavours Rockerverb MKII heads Prev Page 2 of 7 Next Prev Page 2 of 7 Next The new Rockerverb combos have front-mounted control panels Rockerverb MKII 50-watt combo Prev Page 3 of 7 Next Prev Page 3 of 7 Next Orange designer Adrian Emsley rocks out through a new Rockerverb MKII combo. The man behind the amps Prev Page 4 of 7 Next Prev Page 4 of 7 Next The popular Terror now comes in a smaller 1x10 combo configuration too (left) Tiny Terror combos Prev Page 5 of 7 Next Prev Page 5 of 7 Next Bottom end lovers get a big slice of the action. 500-watts, to be precise! Terror Bass Prev Page 6 of 7 Next Prev Page 6 of 7 Next New for 2010: the Rocker 30 meets the Thunderverb with 30-watts of EL84 power Thunder 30 head Prev Page 7 of 7 Next Prev Page 7 of 7 Next Shares