NAMM 2010: Gibson partners with Monster, reveals show lineup

PRESS RELEASE: Gibson Guitar, the world's leading musical instrument manufacturer and leader in music technology has partnered once again with Monster Cable, a leading manufacturer of high performance cable and power protection components as well as headphones, at NAMM 2010.

Both companies will exhibit in Booth # 4242 on the main convention hall floor. New signature guitar models, ultra high speed cables for HDMI, artist visits and demonstrations of the highly popular Gibson Dusk Tiger are among the highlights of this year's exhibit.

The two company's comprehensive new products are brought together by one unified message, "Because the Music Matters."

Gibson Guitar and Epiphone's offerings will include several new models from Gibson Custom, Gibson Acoustic, Gibson USA, Epiphone, Steinberger and Kramer. Among the many highlights guests of NAMM will have the opportunity for the very first-sneak peak at the new Slash "Appetite Les Paul" model scheduled to be launched later in the year.

The Aaron Lewis Gibson Acoustic model, Keb Mo Blues Master and the John Hiatt J45 Acoustic round out Gibson Montana's offering. Gibson USA will host daily demonstrations of the most technologically advanced guitar of all time, the Gibson Dusk Tiger. The Dusk Tiger represents state of the art technology in electric guitars and redefines what a guitar can do with the most advanced design in the industry and limited to only 1,000 produced worldwide.

Other Gibson USA offerings include the Zakk Wylde BFG model, the Angus Young SG, The Gibson Grabber Bass and the Gibson Holy Explorer. The Les Paul Standard and the Les Paul Supreme continue to honor the legendary Les Paul who passed away earlier this year and will be a center attraction to the jointly produced exhibit.

The Jimmy Page #2 (Number Two) Les Paul has instantly become one of Gibson Custom's most sought after guitar of its kind.

Guests of NAMM will not only have a chance to experience this legendary classic, but they will also be amongst the first music enthusiasts to view the Gibson Custom 50th Anniversary 1960 Les Paul Standard and special runES-339 and ES-359 guitars.

Epiphone will exhibit some of the division's most exciting new models to date including the 2010 Tribute to Les Paul Standard, an extraordinary guitar that pays homage to the "grandfather of the electric guitar" and produced in limited quantities.

Rounding out Epiphone's offerings will be the Epiphone Zenth Bass (Fretted), the Epiphone Inspired by 1964 Texan, the Epiphone Inspired by John Lennon Revolution Casino, the popular Emperor Swingster, the Roy Orbison Bard Acoustic Guitar package, the highly successful Worn 1966 Wilshire and the loudest of them all, the Epiphone Zakk Wylde Graveyard Disciple.

Steinberger and Kramer, both a part of the Gibson family of brands will exhibit the Steinberger Synapse ZT3 Trans Red and Spirit GT-Pro Electric Guitar respectively. Kramer will offer exciting new models including the Kramer Pariah, Striker Custom, Disciple Bass and Assault 220FR.

Monster's NAMM offerings will show how it is standing up to its motto that "Sound Really Matters" with brand new additions to its Monsterous headphone family, including Turbine Pro Copper Professional In-Ear Speakers, the newest addition to the company's acclaimed line of Turbine Pro headphones, Monster's Miles Davis Tribute Jazz Headphones, the ultimate jazz experience headphones, as well as Beats by Dr. Dre Spin Professional Headphones, the latest addition to the hugely popular "Beats by Dr. Dre" headphone line, a collaboration with Dr. Dre and Interscope Geffen A&M Chairman Jimmy Iovine.

Another exciting Monster product that will be on display is Monster's HTUPS 3700 uninterruptible home theater power supply, which was recently honored with prestigious Innovations 2010 Design and Engineering Award by the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA).

Next page: artist appearances

In addition to the exciting product line up from both companies, a daily schedule of artist appearances have been confirmed. Those confirmed include:

Thursday 14 January:

TBD:Kris Allen - Gibson guitar player Kris Allen, who recently released his self-titled debut album on Jive Records after winning season 8 of American Idol, will visit the Gibson booth on Thursday.

Friday 15 January:

TBD: Ted Nugent - A Gibson enthusiast and regular player of the hollow-bodied Gibson Byrdland guitar, famed hard rock guitarist Ted Nugent will make an appearance at the booth on Friday. To date, Nugent has released over 34 albums and sold more than 30 million records.

Saturday 16 January:

2:00 PM:Aaron Lewis - Acclaimed Staind frontman Aaron Lewis will perform an acoustic set and sign autographs in anticipation of the release of his upcoming Gibson Acoustic model. Staind's decade-long career has seen worldwide album sales in excess of 13 million and five #1 singles. Lewis is currently on a solo acoustic tour which kicked off New Year's Day in Las Vegas.

3:00 PM: Slash - The iconic guitarist and co-founder of Velvet Revolver will visit the Gibson booth in anticipation of both the new Slash "Appetite Les Paul" model from Gibson guitar and his debut solo album to be released in 2010. The Slash "Appetite Les Paul" guitar will join multiple other Gibson models designed with Slash that have become both classics and fan favorites.

TBD: Keb Mo - Celebrating the recent release of the Keb Mo Signature Acoustic Blues Master guitar, the legendary blues artist will visit the Gibson booth on Saturday. The Signature Acoustic Blues Master guitar honors the three-time Grammy winner by taking the sounds, the tradition and the history of blues music and putting them into an acoustic model that will inspire musicians throughout the ages.

Sunday 17 January:

TBD: 30 Seconds to Mars - Fronted by Jared Leto, rockers 30 Seconds to Mars released their third album, This is War, in December. The band will make an appearance at the Gibson booth on closing day.

Additional artist appearance will occur throughout the 2010 NAMM show including blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa, glam metal group Steel Panther and the band of American Idol's Adam Lambert.

Gibson Guitar and Epiphone are also proud to announce their official sponsorship of the Lennon Educational Tour Bus which will be on display outside the convention center each day during NAMM 2010. For more details on the Lennon Educational Tour Bus go to www.lennonbus.org.

For more information, visit Gibson's official siteInformation taken from official press release

Submit press releases

Email your press release to musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

The free MusicRadar newsletter serves up the week's biggest artist and product news stories alongside exclusive tuition and gear reviews. Sign up here!

Follow MusicRadar on Twitter

Get instant updates and bonus content plus chat with the team. Start here!