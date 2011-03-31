Must-See Video: Kids playing guitar

These kids should be doing their homework. On second thought, let 'em play guitar!

MusicRadar prides itself in exposing you to the best new musical talent out there. But we admit, we've never seen anything like these five prodigies that have us flat-out stunned.

We can't say we know much about these amazing North Korean kids, other than the fact that they range in age from four to six, and they play classical guitar in unison with the kind of precision (and spirit!) that would make musicians 40 years their senior green with envy.

Imagine how far these brilliant young virtuosos will go one day. We have a feeling we haven't seen the last of this fabulous quintet. Bravo!