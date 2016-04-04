Musikmesse 2016: Pigtronix trots out Pigtronix Power effects pedal power supply

MUSIKMESSE 2016: Pigtronix, the zany effects company behind stellar stompboxes such as the Philosopher's Tone and Infinity Looper, has announced its first effects pedal power supply, the logically titled Pigtronix Power.

The supply is all-analogue, offering eight fully isolated outputs for low-noise operation, and covers power requirements spanning 9V to 18V, as well as up to 300mA for power-hungry digital pedals - switchable 115V and 230V operation means it works worldwide, too.

Pigtronix Power is available now for $299 - full specs are below.

Features

2x 9V outlets @ 100mA

2x variable (9V/12V/15V/18V) @ 100mA

2x high current variable (9V/12V/15V/18V) @ 300mA

2x high current 18V @ 300mA

Switchable for 115V or 230V wall voltage

Short Circuit Protection

Courtesy AC outlet

Included accessories

5pcs of 2.1mm connector 12" cable

5pcs of 2.1mm connector 24" cable

2pcs of Daisy chain w/ 5x 2.1mm connector

1pcs IEC wall plug

Dimensions: 8 5/8" x 3 ¼" x 1 5/8"

Weight: 2lb, 7.3oz