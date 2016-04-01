Musikmesse 2016: Korg launches "the ultimate high-spec clip-type tuner" with 100-hour battery life

MUSIKMESSE 2016: We've said it before and we'll say it again: it just wouldn't be a trade show without a new Korg clip-on guitar tuner, and the Sledgehammer Custom 100 is the company's most luxurious yet.

Part of Korg's new Custom Shop Series, the Sledgehammer Custom 100 offers a whopping 100 hours battery life using one AAA battery, as well as a new illuminated shuttle switch.

Elsewhere, specs are in line with the rest of the Sledgehammer series, with a natty 3D visual meter, three meter display modes, auto power-off and +/-0.1-cent tuning accuracy.

The Sledgehammer Custom 100 is available in black and limited-edition red and blue models from May for £46.80.