Musikmesse 2016: Gibson Custom replicates Rick Nielsen's favourite 1959 Les Paul Standard guitar

MUSIKMESSE 2016: Although famed for his use of a veritable cavalcade of guitars - including a bevy of multi-necked Hamers - Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen does, in fact, have a favourite stage and studio guitar: his 1959 Les Paul Standard, which Gibson Custom has now replicated down to every last detail with a new limited-edition model.

Two finish options are available - aged and vintage gloss - and the guitar's body pairs a two-piece maple top with a one-piece genuine mahogany back. The neck is double-carved, one-piece mahogany, and the fingerboard is one-piece, hand-rolled Indian rosewood with cellulose trapezoid inlays.

Pickups, meanwhile, are specially wound Custom Bucker PAFs, tone-matched to Nielsen's original '59, and the pickup covers, plastics and period-correct finish all carry the same remarkable attention to detail.

In fact, the True Historic Specifications are so accurate, Nielsen has dubbed the guitar "remarkable" - the same goes for the price tag, which weighs in at $8,599. That's no cheap trick.

