Musikmesse 2016: Faith launches Venus Blood Moon and small-scale Nomad Series travel acoustic guitars

MUSIKMESSE 2016: We were given an early preview at NAMM, but we're pleased to see the official release of Faith's new Venus Blood Moon and Nomad Series travel acoustic guitars.

Faith Venus Blood Moon

An OM-style electro cutaway, the Blood Moon utilises a Javanese High-Figure Trembesi tonewood for its top, back and sides, lending the guitar a similar timbre to mahogany but with a slightly more pronounced high-end response.

The design is complemented by solid flamed maple binding, ebony fittings and a Faith hardcase.

Faith's Venus Blood Moon is available now for £849.

Faith Nomad Series travel guitars

Pictured above: the Nomad Mini-Saturn

These mini versions of Faith's ever-popular Saturn and Neptune models combine solid tonewoods and a 590mm (23.2") scale length for transportable yet toneful guitars that retain full-sized string tension and tuning.

Both the Nomad Mini-Neptune and Nomad Mini-Saturn feature solid spruce tops and solid mahogany back and sides with satin finishes, while plugged-in capabilities come courtesy of a CnR3 preamp and pickup system with three-band EQ, tuner and phase button - a gigbag is also included.

The Nomad Mini-Saturn and Mini-Neptune are available now for £429 and £439 respectively.