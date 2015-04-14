MUSIKMESSE 2015: TC-Helicon VoiceLive 3 Extreme debuts

Musikmesse 2015: VoiceLive 3 Extreme, and upgraded version of last year's VL3, will be on show at Frankfurt Musikmesse 2015.

Adding additional memory, backing track import along with FX automation and 24-bit recording abilities, the supercharged unit certainly offers plenty of scope for live performance.

Checkout the video or head over to TC-Helicon for more details.

Main Features:

• NEW! Backing track import with FX automation for "tap-dance free" performances, synchronized to tracks

• NEW! Performance recorder for live direct 24-bit audio, output to a USB flash drive

• A complete vocal sound with next generation harmony processing, effects and tonal quality

• A complete guitar sound via TC Electronic stomp box effects, Amp Tones and flexible output configurations to your amp or PA

• Powerful 3-phrase looping lets you create and store entire songs on-the-fly

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wl9B6Rg5f4