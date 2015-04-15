Musikmesse 2015: Roland Blues Cube Tour and Artist 212 Amps take a bow

Image 1 of 3 Blues Cube Tour 100w head Blues Cubes Image 2 of 3 Blues Cube Tour Blues Cubes Image 3 of 3 Blues Cube Artist 212 Blues Cube Artist 212 cab

MUSIKMESSE 2015: Roland will be showing two new Blues Cube stage amps at Musikmesse; one a stack-style amp with a 100-watt head and 4x10 cabinet, the other an 85-watt combo with two 12-inch speakers.

Both amps are designed and built using Roland's Tube Logic approach, which apparently provides authentic tube tone and touch response with modern advantages like lighter weight and maintenance-free operation.

This Tube Logic ethos aims to carefully reproduce the inner workings of tweed-era tube amps in 'every way', including preamp and output tube distortion characteristics, power supply compression and speaker interaction. That, says Roland, means going beyond emulation and looking at all aspects of the design.

ROLAND PRESS RELEASE

The Blues Cube Tour is the new flagship in the series, and the most powerful amp in the lineup. Packing 100 big watts, the Tour head provides ample power and headroom for concert-level performing. The companion CAB410 cabinet delivers smooth highs and rich low end at high volumes, offering clear, wide-range sound for any gig. Equipped with four custom 10-inch speakers, the CAB410 provides the classic 4x10 open-back configuration of sought-after vintage combos, but in a convenient standalone cab with reduced size and weight.

The Blues Cube Artist 212 is a dual-speaker combo amp that's ready for bigger stages. Two custom 12-inch speakers deliver rich, full tone, and 85 watts of power offers clean headroom for punch and authority while performing. The Artist 212 also features reduced size and weight compared to typical 2x12 amps, making it a great choice for gigging players who need the big voice and enhanced projection of a dual-speaker combo.

Both the Blues Cube Tour and Artist 212 are equipped two independent channels—one voiced for cleaner tones, and the other for crunch. Each channel has its own Boost and Tone switches to shape the character, and the Crunch channel has a variable gain control to dial in a wide range of distortion tones. With the unique Dual Tone mode, players can blend both channels together for more tonal possibilities.

With Tube Logic, the Blues Cube produces the complex output distortion characteristics of a tube amp when the volume is turned up. The Blues Cube's variable Power Control provides settings of 0.5 W, 15 W, 45 W, and Max, allowing users to enjoy this musical, cranked-up tone while matching the volume to any situation, from recording to rehearsals to nightclub gigs.

Both amps are equipped with high-quality reverb, as well as an effects loop for patching in external devices. The Blues Cube Artist 212 includes a tremolo effect as well. Footswitch jacks are provided for remote control of channel selection and other functions while performing.

The Blues Cube Tour and Artist 212 also feature USB connectivity, making it simple for players to capture record-ready tones directly into their favorite computer recording applications.

To learn more about the Blues Cube Tour and Blues Cube Artist 212 guitar amps, visit Roland.com.